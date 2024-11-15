Who's Playing

Detroit Pistons @ Toronto Raptors

Current Records: Detroit 5-8, Toronto 2-10

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: FanDuel SN - Detroit

FanDuel SN - Detroit Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $40.00

What to Know

After five games on the road, the Raptors are heading back home. They will square off against the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Scotiabank Arena. The Raptors might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 21 turnovers on Tuesday.

The Raptors are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 225.5, but even that wound up being too high. They took a 99-85 bruising from the Bucks. The game marked Toronto's lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

The losing side was boosted by Gradey Dick, who scored 32 points along with five rebounds.

Even though they lost, the Raptors smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds (they're ranked third in offensive rebounds per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 12 offensive rebounds in three consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, the Pistons fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Bucks on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 127-120 to Milwaukee. The loss hurts even more since Detroit was up 65-47 with 11:08 left in the third.

Despite the defeat, the Pistons had strong showings from Cade Cunningham, who dropped a double-double on 35 points and 11 assists, and Malik Beasley, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and ten rebounds. Cunningham is becoming a predictor of the Pistons' success: when he posts at least 20 points the team is 2-1 (and 3-7 when he doesn't).

Toronto's loss was their tenth straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 2-10. As for Detroit, they continue to see their hopes of redeeming themselves for a poor last season fade as the team sits at a 5-8 record this season.

The Raptors are hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their seventh straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 3-3 against the spread).

The Raptors came up short against the Pistons in their previous matchup back in March, falling 113-104. Will the Raptors have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Detroit is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Raptors as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 225 points.

Series History

Toronto and Detroit both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.