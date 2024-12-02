Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, the Raptors look much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a 65-60 lead against the Heat.

The Raptors came into the match with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Miami Heat @ Toronto Raptors

Current Records: Miami 9-8, Toronto 5-15

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 1, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 1, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: Sportsnet Toronto

Sportsnet Toronto Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $36.58

What to Know

After four games on the road, the Raptors are heading back home. They will welcome the Miami Heat at 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Scotiabank Arena. The Raptors might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 18 turnovers on Friday.

The Raptors are hoping to turn things around on Sunday after a slow start to the season, which is looking a lot like last year's. They fell 121-111 to the Heat.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Scottie Barnes, who dropped a triple-double on 24 points, ten rebounds, and ten assists. What's more, he also posted a 53.3% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in October. Jakob Poeltl was another key player, dropping a double-double on 24 points and ten rebounds.

Even though they lost, the Raptors were working as a unit and finished the game with 34 assists. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now posted at least 26 assists in three consecutive matches.

Toronto's loss dropped their record down to 5-15. As for Miami, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 9-8 record this season.

The Raptors are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their 15th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 8-6 against the spread).

Odds

Miami is a 4.5-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is 221.5 points.

Series History

Miami has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Toronto.