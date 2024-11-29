Who's Playing

Detroit Pistons @ Indiana Pacers

Current Records: Detroit 8-12, Indiana 9-10

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 29, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, November 29, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: FanDuel SN - Detroit

FanDuel SN - Detroit Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $10.00

What to Know

The Indiana Pacers' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the Detroit Pistons at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Pacers will be strutting in after a victory while the Pistons will be stumbling in from a loss.

If the Pistons head into halftime all tied up, they better play a good second half: that's when the Pacers took over last week. The Pacers came out on top against the Trail Blazers by a score of 121-114 on Wednesday.

The Pacers got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Tyrese Haliburton out in front who dropped a double-double on 28 points and ten assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Pascal Siakam, who went 12 for 20 en route to 29 points plus seven rebounds and two steals.

The Pacers smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in April.

Meanwhile, the Pistons suffered their biggest defeat since November 1st on Wednesday. They suffered a grim 131-111 loss to the Grizzlies. Detroit hasn't had much luck with Memphis recently, as the team's come up short the last seven times they've met.

The Pistons' defeat came about despite a quality game from Marcus Sasser, who went 9 for 13 en route to 22 points plus five assists and two steals. The dominant performance also gave Sasser a new career-high in offensive rebounds (three).

Indiana pushed their record up to 9-10 with the victory, which was their fourth straight at home. As for Detroit, their loss dropped their record down to 8-12.

Going forward, the Pacers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last six times they've played.

The Pacers didn't have too much breathing room in their game against the Pistons when the teams last played back in October, but they still walked away with a 115-109 win. Will the Pacers repeat their success, or do the Pistons have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Indiana is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Pacers slightly, as the game opened with the Pacers as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 229.5 points.

Series History

Indiana has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.