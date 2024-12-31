Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is considered week-to-week with a grade 1 AC joint sprain in his right shoulder, the team announced Monday.

The injury came on Friday as the Grizzlies faced the New Orleans Pelicans. Morant got into a collision with Pelicans big man Daniel Theis in the third quarter, and he left the game from there and then missed Sunday's contest with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Now, he'll seemingly miss more time with this injury.

Shoulder injuries have become a long-term concern for Morant. Last season, he was ruled out for the remainder of the year in January because of a subluxation in that same right shoulder. He hasn't been at full strength this season, playing in just 20 of 33 total Grizzlies games thus far. And given his aggressive style and relatively slight frame as a guard, there is always the fear of injuries on hard fouls or awkward landings.

The Grizzlies are fortunately one of the deepest teams in the NBA, and have more than survived the time they've spent without Morant this season. While their net rating drops 5.6 points per 100 possessions when he is out of the lineup, it is starting from a plus-12.2 net rating when he plays.

The Grizzlies are unstoppable with him, but still pretty good without him, and ironically, they might have his injuries to thank for that -- at least in part. Last year's Grizzlies were so injury-riddled that they were able to develop unheralded young players into real contributors that are now keeping them afloat. Scotty Pippen Jr., for example, has grown into one of the NBA's best backup point guards thanks his experience a season ago.

At 22-11, the Grizzlies currently hold the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. Yes, the standings are condensed, but the Grizzlies are already 8-5 without Morant in the lineup this season. They would obviously prefer it if he stayed healthy, but they can survive his absence in the short term. As long as he's available when it counts in the spring, the Grizzlies will be just fine.