The Philadelphia 76ers announced Thursday night that standout rookie Jared McCain will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn left meniscus.

McCain had been out since Dec. 16 after he reported left knee soreness following Philadelphia's loss to the Pacers on Dec. 13. He was previously listed as out indefinitely, but the Sixers officially determined that he would not return for the rest of the season.

Per the Sixers statement:

"Jared McCain was reviewed today by the surgeon who performed surgery on his left knee on Dec. 17. He is progressing well and will be out for the remainder of the 2024-25 season."

Prior to the injury, McCain was the leading candidate for Rookie of the Year after averaging 15.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists, while shooting 38% from 3-point range in 23 games. McCain's scoring average still leads all rookies.

McCain saw an increase in his role after Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey went out with an injury early in the season, which pushed him into the starting lineup. Injuries to both Joel Embiid and Paul George also meant McCain got the offensive freedom to score at will, which he took full advantage of on a nightly basis.

Over one seven-game stretch, McCain averaged 26 points, four assists and shot 50% from the field and 46% from deep. That span of games was capped by a 30-point outing against the Brooklyn Nets where McCain dominated in the fourth quarter, rattling off 14 points including a 3-pointer that iced the game. After the shot, McCain exclaimed "I'm the Rookie of the Year!"

It's a massive blow to Philadelphia's depth, especially since the Sixers relied upon McCain with Embiid and George in and out of the lineup. Philadelphia has been climbing the standings since sitting last in the Eastern Conference earlier in the season, but not having a dynamic scorer like McCain to bring off the bench is detrimental.

The Sixers are known to be cautious with their players when it comes to injuries, and this is no different. While there could've been a chance for McCain to return later this season, it makes more sense to not risk anything further, especially in a year where Philadelphia has performed well below expectations.