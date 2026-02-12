The Utah Jazz announced forward Jaren Jackson Jr. will undergo surgery to remove a pigmented villonodular synovitis (PVNS) growth in his left knee. It will likely sideline the recently acquired two-time All Star for the rest of the season, per Chris Haynes of NBA on Prime. Jackson is expected to make a full recovery.

"Pigmented villonodular synovitis (PVNS) is a condition that causes the synovium -- the thin layer of tissue that lines the joints and tendons -- to thicken and overgrow," according to the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons. "The mass or tumor that results from this overgrowth is not cancerous and does not spread (metastasize) to other areas of the body. However, PVNS is a progressive disease. It slowly worsens and can lead to bone damage and arthritis.

"PVNS usually affects the knee, although it can affect other joints as well. In most cases, surgery is needed to remove the damaged joint lining and the mass."

The Jazz said the team discovered the growth in a post-trade physical that included an MRI of the knee and made the decision for surgery in concert with Jackson, his representation and multiple medical experts.

Utah acquired Jackson from the Memphis Grizzlies on Feb. 3, two days before the NBA trade deadline, and sent three first-round picks to Memphis in return.

Jackson, 26, had fit in smoothly early on with his new team, averaging 22.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals in three games for Utah, which had won two of three with him in the lineup.

Jackson made the All-Star team in 2022-23 and 2024-25 and was the Defensive Player of the Year in 2022-23 as well. The Jazz planned to form an impressive front-court trio of Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kessler and Jackson next season. Kessler (shoulder) is out for the season.

This year, however, the Jazz are treading tenuous waters. They owe a top-eight protected first-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder, meaning if the Jazz land with the ninth pick or later in the lottery, it heads to the Thunder. The Jazz (18-37) have the sixth-worst record in the NBA, and they have shown clear signs of tanking in recent days. Against the Orlando Magic on Saturday, they led by seven entering the fourth quarter but benched Markkanen, Jackson and Jusuf Nurkic for the rest of the game in an eventual loss.

If the season ended today with the Jazz having the sixth-worst record in the league, there's a 96% chance their pick would land in the top eight and they would keep the selection.

Jackson finishes his season averaging 19.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.1 steals per game. He has played in at least 70 games just once in the past four seasons. His four-year, $205 million extension kicks in next season.