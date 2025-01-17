Jimmy Butler is back. Officially. His seven-game suspension is over, and he was not listed on the injury report in advance of Friday's game between the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets. Less than two hours before tip-off, and shortly after Chris Haynes reported that Butler is expected to be in the starting lineup, Butler's agent, Bernie Lee, took a page out of Michael Jordan's book:

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported earlier that the Heat expected him to play. ESPN also reported that there is a "palpable dread at what he might do and the environment the ongoing chaos might create." Butler reportedly reiterated his trade demand in a meeting with team president Pat Riley last week, and sources close to him told ESPN that he was infuriated by the length of his suspension. (If the NBPA's grievance is unsuccessful, he will lose more than $2.3 million in salary.)

It's not just that Butler doesn't want to be on the team anymore. It's that, at least according to sources close to the team, it doesn't want him around anymore, either.

"We don't want him back," one source told ESPN.

"I don't know how he can come back to this locker room," another source added.

Pat Riley would be wise to take his own advice with Heat's Jimmy Butler saga unresolved as suspension ends Bill Reiter

ESPN reported the organization has seen Butler's recent activity on social media "as an affront," and that players, coaches and staffers have "grown weary" of Butler. Butler, meanwhile, has reportedly grown weary of watching Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo take on more offensive responsibility, as he believes it has come at his expense. On Jan. 2, after the last game in which Butler played, he told reporters that he wanted to "get my joy back for playing basketball," that this could "probably not" happen in Miami and that his role was simply to play defense.

"If they're doing this transition to Bam and Tyler, Jimmy's like, 'Fine, do your transition,'" a source close to Butler told ESPN. "If [he's] going to be the second or third wheel, [he'll] be that in Phoenix to Kevin Durant and Devin Booker."

The Phoenix Suns would reportedly love to trade for Butler, but there is no way for them to acquire him without trading Bradley Beal, who has a no-trade clause and is on a contract that will pay him $57.1 million in 2026-27. In theory, they could trade their 2031 first-round pick to the Heat in a Butler deal, but they'd have to find a third team to take Beal's massive contract, and Beal would have to approve the trade. This is unlikely, and it's not like Miami has an abundance of appealing offers on the table, either.

This standoff comes at an inconvenient time: Trades, especially ones involving big salaries -- Butler is on the books for $48.8 million this season, with a $52.4 million player option for 2025-26 -- are difficult to pull off because of the restrictions in the new collective bargaining agreement, and teams cannot simply shut down star players because of the Player Participation Policy (PPP).

There may be some wiggle room on that last part, though: The PPP stipulates that the league office can make exceptions for "rare and unusual circumstances." If Butler doesn't do anything else that merits a suspension, the team can't find a suitable trade and both sides simply want to move on, one could make an argument that the circumstances are rare and unusual.