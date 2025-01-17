Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid, who has missed the last six games with a sprained left foot and has appeared in only 13 of the team's 39 games this season, will be sidelined for at least another week, the team announced Friday. After a workout on Thursday, Embiid "experienced an increase in swelling in his left knee," according to the Sixers, and, on the advice of the team's medical staff and external doctors, he will get treatment for the swelling and miss their upcoming road trip. Embiid will be re-evaluated in approximately 7-10 days.

Due to injuries, the 2024-25 season has been a nightmare for Embiid and for Philadelphia. Almost halfway through, the Sixers are 15-24 and in 11th place in the Eastern Conference. Making matters worse, they are about to begin the toughest portion of their schedule. This three-game road trip begins with a back-to-back against the Pacers and Bucks this weekend and concludes in Denver next Tuesday. After that, Philly will host the Cavaliers on Jan. 24 and visit the Bulls the next night before a five-game homestand against the Lakers, Kings, Nuggets, Celtics, Mavericks and Heat.

Embiid has averaged 24.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 29.4 minutes per game this season. He last suited up on Jan. 4 in a 123-94 win against the Brooklyn Nets.

Andre Drummond, Embiid's backup, has missed the Sixers' last six games with a sprained left big toe but was a full participant at Friday's practice. Guerschon Yabusele has been starting at center, but did not practice Friday, and rookie Adem Bona has manned the middle for the second unit. Paul George (ankle), Kyle Lowry (hip) and KJ Martin (foot) also did not practice for the Sixers.