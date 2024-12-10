Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard returned to practice on Tuesday. He did not take contact, however, and will remain out of the lineup when the Clippers visit the Denver Nuggets on Friday, according to coach Tyronn Lue.

"He did offensive script, defensive work and -- just no contact, but he did pretty much everything else," Lue told reporters, via ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

Leonard has missed the first 25 games of the season in order to rehabilitate his right knee. He was also sidelined at the end of last season due to knee inflammation.

On Leonard's return-to-play timeline, Lue said: "He's not playing this week, but he's getting better." Asked what Leonard's next step is, Lue said: "I don't know. Just continue to keep doing what we're doing, just make sure he's learning, so, when he gets back, he won't be behind. So just going through the plays, going through our defensive coverages, our foundation, and just keep building up until he's able to do contact."

Lue said Leonard "looked good" at practice. In a photo the Clippers posted on social media, Leonard appeared happy to be back:

Clippers guard Jordan Miller said that Leonard "kind of snuck his way in, very Kawhi-like," during a shooting drill.

"We go back and forth, and I'm passing it to Kawhi. I'm like, 'Oh, snap, there's Kawhi,'" Miller told reporters, via ClutchPoints' Tomer Azerly.

Miller said that Leonard's presence gave the Clippers energy and that they were glad to have another leader on the floor.

"He's been leading off the court, obviously, but for him to be in the drills and participate with us, it's just a different feeling," Miller said.

Due to the NBA Cup, the Clippers' next scheduled game is Friday against the Nuggets. They will then host the Utah Jazz next Monday and the Dallas Mavericks next Thursday. The Jazz game is, notably, is Kawhi Leonard Bobblehead Night:

What an incredible bobblehead that is.

In other injury-related Clippers news, forward Derrick Jones Jr. has been diagnosed with a right hamstring strain after leaving Sunday's 117-106 loss against the Houston Rockets with right hamstring soreness, according to the team. Jones will be reevaluated in two weeks.

The Clippers are 14-11 and sixth in the Western Conference -- not bad for a team that has been without its best player and lost its other do-it-all star wing (Paul George) in free agency last season. On the season, they have the league's sixth-best defense.