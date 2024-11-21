MILWAUKEE -- What's going on with Khris Middleton? That's been the big question in Milwaukee this season with the Bucks off to a sluggish start amid their third-best player's absence. Middleton has yet to play after undergoing surgery on both ankles during the offseason, despite having been medically cleared for a "period of time," according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Here's a quick timeline of how things have progressed since the offseason, and when Middleton might take the court again.

Optimism after offseason surgery

Initial reports back in the summer were positive about his chances of being ready for the season. Middleton himself told The Athletic that "having a successful season out there is playing damn near 82 games." He continued, "Anything below 70, 75 games, no, I do not consider that a successful season for me."

While he had not been cleared for 5-on-5 action when training camp opened, the Bucks, as a whole, were speaking as if his return was imminent.

"Khris is doing really well," Bucks general manager Jon Horst said at media day. "It's just a normal offseason clean-up procedure. He literally is on the court right now as we're talking. He'll be a very active participant in camp, so Khris is also healthy."

Middleton, for his part, said that day that he felt "great." A week later, coach Doc Rivers indicated he was hopeful that Middleton would suit up during the preseason: "I do think maybe the last two (games), but there's no guarantee there."

Ambiguous absences

Middleton did not play in the preseason, and was soon ruled out for the team's season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers. Rivers said that Middleton had not suffered a setback and added, "if this is a playoff game, he'd probably be playing or close to it."

Nearly a week later, Rivers told reporters ahead of the Bucks' loss to the Brooklyn Nets that Middleton was "getting closer" and had progressed to playing 3-on-3.

On Oct. 31, Middleton spoke to the media for the first time all season

"I feel good, just not good enough to play that's all," Middleton said. "That's really all I can say at this point. And just working to get back on the court. I'm feeling better and better each day, just not good enough to play yet.

"There's been no setbacks, no concerning things that had me saying I need to take some days off or whatever. There's just every day, every day trying to make the next step without blowing this thing up and doing it smartly. Just for myself, for the team, for the everything, for the long term, for the health of my career."

In early November, with Middleton still stuck on the sideline, Rivers said, "I don't know the answer" when asked if Middleton's status was day-to-day or week-to-week. He added that there was no frustration with Middleton's continued absence.

"Some people heal [faster] and everybody's different," Rivers said. "And Khris has had a lot of injuries and surgical stuff, so it's just not as fast as we thought it was going to be and there's nothing wrong with that."

More of the same

Rivers still had no answers on Nov. 13 ahead of the Bucks' dramatic overtime win over the Detroit Pistons, though he reconfirmed that there was no setback.

"He's just progressing and going along," Rivers said. "I mean, I don't know what the return date was or that there was one set, so what we're doing is get him healthy so that when he's ready to play, he's ready to play.

"As I've jokingly said a million times, Doc's a nickname. I don't really know [what progressing looks like]. I just check in with the medical team and they tell me the same stuff. He's getting there, he's getting closer, and basically I relay the same stuff to you. ... I check in with Khris and guys that are injured about how they're feeling, more human stuff, because Khris wants to play and he's frustrated that he's not."

It was more of the same before the Bucks took care of the Bulls on Wednesday. Rivers said that Middleton had still not progressed to playing 5-on-5, but had looked "really good" in 3-on-3 sessions: "He's working his but off. You know, listen, I think he's close. I think I've said that before, but he is, and he's just going to keep working. This is the best I've seen him, I will say that."

When will Middleton play again?

Charania's report on Wednesday indicates that someone, or multiple people, within the organization are getting tired with Middleton's lack of progress. Putting public pressure on a player, particularly one of Middleton's standing, is a rare occurrence in Milwaukee.

At this point, there is still no timeline for Middleton's return, though the leak suggests that the Bucks hope it will be sooner rather than later. While they've won four of five to improve to 6-9 on the season, they need Middleton back in the lineup, and playing at his best, to seriously contend in the Eastern Conference.