The New York Knicks have agreed to a deal with veteran guard Landry Shamet, according to ESPN. Shamet actually spent training camp with the Knicks, and was initially considered a lock to make the roster. However, after he suffered a dislocated shoulder in the preseason, the Knicks waived him with an eye on an eventual reunion.

To make that reunion happen, they selected Shamet No. 2 overall in the G-League draft. This way, they would retain his rights and he could rehab under their supervision with the Westchester Knicks. After playing three games and averaging just under 11 points in Westchester, Shamet now appears healthy and ready to contribute to the big-league Knicks.

Where exactly Shamet will fit in for the Knicks remains to be seen. The veteran shooter would have an obvious niche on most teams as a reserve sniper, but the Knicks already rank second in the NBA in 3-point percentage, hitting just under 40% of their triples this season, and with the league's No. 2 ranked offense, points haven't exactly been at a premium. Where they actually could improve is their 3-point volume, as New York ranks only 20th in attempts from deep this season. Introducing Shamet to the rotation could compel the Knicks to take more 3s.

But coach Tom Thibodeau runs a notoriously short rotation, relying primarily on his starters to carry his teams through games. The Knicks already give reserve guards Deuce McBride and Cam Payne roughly 42 combined minutes per night, so Shamet may not see much playing time initially. Injuries are sadly a feature of the regular season, though, and having a spare scorer lying around tends to be helpful. With Shamet and Precious Achiuwa now back, the Knicks are only waiting on the return of one injured player, Mitchell Robinson, to get back to full strength.