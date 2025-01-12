The New York Knicks will host the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday for a critical Eastern Conference clash. New York is 25-14 on the season and is currently the No. 3 seed in the East, while Milwaukee is 20-16 overall and is seeded No. 4 despite a disastrous 2-8 start to the season. The Knicks have won and covered their last three head-to-head matchups with the Bucks, including a 116-94 throttling as 2.5-point favorites at home on Nov. 8.

Tipoff is at 3 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The Knicks are favored by 4 points in the latest Knicks vs. Bucks odds via SportsLine conensus, and the over/under is 227.5 points. Before entering any Bucks vs. Knicks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Knicks vs. Bucks spread: Knicks -4

Knicks vs. Bucks over/under: 227.5 points

Knicks vs. Bucks money line: Knicks -163, Bucks +137

Why the Knicks can cover

The Knicks have lost four of their last five games entering Sunday but two of those losses came against Oklahoma City, the best team in the West, and another came against a physical Orlando squad without Karl-Anthony Towns in the lineup. Towns has since returned to the lineup and he's been exceptional in his first season in New York, averaging 25.3 points and a career-high 13.9 rebounds per game while shooting 55.2% from the floor and 45.0% from the 3-point line (both career-bests).

Towns had 32 points and 11 rebounds in the Nov. 8 win over the Bucks and six different Knicks reached double-figures in a dominant effort. New York has covered the spread in four of its last six against Milwaukee and the Bucks have only covered in five of their last 20 games played in January.

Why the Bucks can cover

Meanwhile, Milwaukee is on a three-game winning streak entering Sunday and has climbed all the way back into the top four in the Eastern Conference standings after a horrible start. The NBA In-Season Tournament was a driving force in the turnaround and Giannis Antetokounmpo has been playing some of the best basketball of his career to lead the turnaround.

Antetokounmpo is averaging a career-high 31.7 points per game while also producing 11.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest. He's had a double-double in each of the last eight games he's played and the Bucks have won nine of their last 12 games against the Knicks straight up.

