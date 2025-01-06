We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on Monday's NBA schedule as the New York Knicks will host the Orlando Magic. New York is 24-12 overall and 11-4 at home, while Orlando is 21-16 overall and 8-11 on the road. The Knicks have won the last four meetings between these teams, including three victories in December 2024. The Magic are 20-17 against the spread (ATS) in the 2024-25 NBA season, while New York is 17-17-2 versus the line.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The Knicks are favored by 12 points in the latest Magic vs. Knicks odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 210.5 points.

Knicks vs. Magic spread: Knicks -12

Knicks vs. Magic over/under: 210.5 points

Knicks vs. Magic money line: Knicks: -662, Magic: +480

Knicks vs. Magic streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Magic can cover

The Magic took a 105-92 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Utah Jazz on Sunday as it was a 43-43 toss-up at halftime, but Orlando couldn't quite close it out. The Magic reserves (54 points) outscored the team's starters (38 points), with Jett Howard leading the way with a career-high of 21 points off the bench.

The loss came with Orlando missing its four leading scorers in Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs and Moe Wagner. Fortunately, the strength of Orlando is its defense as it ranks second in the NBA in both points allowed per game and defensive rating. The team also gives up the fewest made 3-pointers per game and ranks second in blocks per game. The Magic could get a break on Monday, as well, as Knicks' MVP candidate Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) is listed as questionable.

Why the Knicks can cover

The Knicks fell 139-126 to the Chicago Bulls on Saturday, but the loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Towns, who dropped a double-double on 44 points and 16 rebounds, and Jalen Brunson, who had 33 points plus eight assists. The Knicks also smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. That's a new trend for them: they were averaging nine offensive boards per game earlier this season, but in their last 10 contests, they've averaged 12.8.

New York has covered in all three games versus Orlando this season and is facing not only a depleted Orlando team but one which has struggled versus the spread recently. The Magic are 1-5 ATS over their last six games, while New York rises to the challenge against good teams, going 7-3 ATS versus squads that win over 55% of their games. The Knicks also possess the type of efficient offense that could exploit even a stout defense like what the Magic have, as New York ranks second in field goal percentage, third in 3-point percentage and fourth in free throw percentage.

How to make Knicks vs. Magic picks

