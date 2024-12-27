We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on Friday's NBA schedule as the Orlando Magic will host the New York Knicks. Orlando is 19-13 overall and 12-3 at home, while New York is 20-10 overall and 10-6 on the road. This is their third meeting this month, and the Knicks won each of their first two matchups with a 100-91 win in Orlando on Dec. 15 and a 121-106 victory in New York on Dec. 3. But the Magic won three of their four meetings last season, including both games in Orlando.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from the Kia Center in Orlando, Fla. New York is favored by 7 points in the latest Magic vs. Knicks odds, according to the SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 212.5 points. Before entering any Knicks vs. Magic picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 10 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 128-92 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning more than $3,000. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on New York vs. Orlando. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for the Knicks vs. Magic:

Magic vs. Knicks spread: Knicks -7

Magic vs. Knicks over/under: 212.5 points

Magic vs. Knicks money line: Knicks: -276, Magic: +223

NYK: The Knicks are 4-1 against the spread (ATS) over their last five games

ORL: The Magic are 11-3-1 ATS at home this season

Magic vs. Knicks picks: See picks at SportsLine

Magic vs. Knicks streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Knicks can cover

The Knicks enter on a five-game winning streak, which started with a 100-91 victory in Orlando on Dec. 15. New York is 10-2 over its last 12 games, including 9-2 in December with seven wins by at least nine points this month. The Knicks are coming off a 117-114 win over the Spurs on Christmas, and although they didn't cover the spread in that contest, New York received a huge offensive outburst from Mikal Bridges. The 28-year-old had a season-high 41 points on 17 of 25 shooting (68%), while making 6 of 9 3-pointers (66.7%).

Bridges is averaging 18.1 ppg, and although that's lower than his last two seasons, he's shooting 50.2% from the field, which is better than either of those years. With Bridges joining a deep Knicks lineup that includes Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby, there isn't as much pressure on him to create the offense. New York is No. 7 in scoring offense (117.3 ppg) and eighth in scoring defense (110.1 ppg), one of just three teams in the NBA ranking top 10 in both. See which team to pick here.

Why the Magic can cover

The Magic have suffered bad luck with injuries all season as their top two leading scorers in Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner are out with oblique injuries. However, Orlando has continued to perform well behind a strong defense as the Magic rank second in scoring defense (103.5 ppg), including allowing the second-fewest points in the paint behind a stout interior defense. The Magic are also allowing the fewest assists per game and fourth-fewest fast break points per game as they aren't allowing teams to create in space. The Magic secure 79.2% of defensive rebounds, the highest percentage in the league to limit easy second-chance baskets as well.

The Magic are coming off a one-point loss to the Heat, but they only allowed 89 points, and the Magic have allowed 105 points or fewer in four of their last five games. They are 2-3 during that stretch though due to offensive struggles, but despite being 3-4 over their last seven games, the Magic only have one loss by more than six points during that stretch. Orlando's strong defense can give New York problems, and even if it doesn't win, Orlando can certainly cover the spread on Friday. See which team to pick here.

How to make Magic vs. Knicks picks

The model has simulated Knicks vs. Magic 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it also says one side of the spread hits in almost 70% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Magic vs. Knicks, and which side of the spread hits in almost 70% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Knicks vs. Magic spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 128-92 roll on top-rated NBA picks since last season, and find out.