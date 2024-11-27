A cross-conference affair has the Dallas Mavericks (10-8) hosting the New York Knicks (10-7) on Wednesday night. The Knicks are coming off an impressive win. On Monday, New York dominated the Denver Nuggets en route to a 145-118 victory. The Mavericks also roll into this contest with some momentum. On Nov. 25, Dallas outlasted the Atlanta Hawks 129-119. Luka Doncic (wrist) is out for the Mavericks, while Mitchell Robinson (ankle) remains sidelined for the Knicks.

Tipoff from American Airlines Center in Dallas is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. New York is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Knicks vs. Mavericks odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 234.5. Before locking in any Mavericks vs. Knicks picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 6 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 114-76 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning more than $3,000. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Knicks vs. Mavericks 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Mavericks vs. Knicks:

Knicks vs. Mavericks spread: New York -3.5

Knicks vs. Mavericks over/under: 234.5 points

Knicks vs. Mavericks money line: New York -173, Dallas +146

DAL: The Mavs are 9-8-1 against the spread this season

NYK: The Knicks are 8-8-1 against the spread this season

Knicks vs. Mavericks picks: See picks at SportsLine

Knicks vs. Mavericks streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Knicks can cover

Guard Jalen Brunson is a crafty ball handler and shot-creator in the backcourt. Brunson finds his way into the lane but gets his teammates great looks. He leads the team in assists (7.9) to go along with 24.9 points per game. The Villanova product has compiled 10-plus assists in four of his last five games. In his last contest, Brunson stuffed the stat sheet with 23 points and 17 assists.

Center Karl-Anthony Towns has made his presence felt in his first season with New York. Towns is scoring from all three levels with a knack for piling up rebounds. He leads the team in points (26.3) and rebounds (12.6) per game. The 29-year-old has finished with seven straight double-doubles. Towns had 30 points, 15 rebounds and three steals in New York's win over the Nuggets. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Mavericks can cover

Guard Kyrie Irving is leading the charge with Doncic sidelined. Irving has great finesse attacking the rim but owns a reliable jump shot. The eight-time All-Star logs 24.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. He's finished with 25-plus points and five-plus assists in back-to-back games. On Monday, Irving racked up 32 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Forward P.J. Washington is able to attack downhill consistently and uses his size to be a force on the glass. The Kentucky product leads the team in rebounds (8.8) to go along with 11.6 points per game. Washington has recorded a double-double in three straight games. On Nov. 24 against the Miami Heat, he tallied 21 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Knicks vs. Mavericks picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under the total, projecting 233 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in almost 60% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's picks.

So who wins Knicks vs. Mavericks on Wednesday, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Knicks vs. Mavericks spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.