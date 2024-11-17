The New York Knicks will host the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday night in an Eastern Conference matchup. New York is 6-6 overall this season and fourth in the Eastern Conference standings, while Brooklyn is 5-8 overall and the No. 10 seed in the East. Last season, the Knicks swept the season series and covered the spread in three of four. The Knicks also won a head-to-head matchup at home on Friday night, 124-122, but failed to cover as 8.5-point favorites.

Tipoff from Madison Square Garden in New York City is set for 7 p.m. ET. The SportsLine consensus lists New York as the 9.5-point favorite in the latest Knicks vs. Nets odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 220.5. Before making any Nets vs. Knicks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Knicks vs. Nets spread: New York -9.5

Knicks vs. Nets over/under: 220.5 points

Knicks vs. Nets money line: New York -476, Brooklyn +356

Why the Knicks can cover

It's been a seesaw season thus far for the Knicks, who haven't won or lost more than two games in a row in 2024-25. However, they're coming off a 124-122 win over the Nets at Madison Square Garden on Friday where Jalen Brunson had 37 points and seven assists.

OG Anunoby had 25 points and Mikal Bridges scored 22 points in the win to help make up for the fact that Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) did not play. Josh Hart also stuffed the stat sheet with 14 points, nine rebounds and nine assists. Towns is listed as questionable to return to action on Sunday night but the Knicks still have plenty of weapons if he can't go.

Why the Nets can cover

Brooklyn was an 8.5-point underdog on the road against the Knicks on Friday and covered the spread thanks in large part to Cam Thomas dropping a season-high 43 points. Thomas is averaging 25.3 points per game while shooting 46.2% from the floor and 39.8% from the 3-point line, both career-highs.

The Nets are now 9-4 against the spread on the season and they've also covered the spread in two of their last three head-to-head matchups with the Knicks. They've covered in five of their last six games overall and are 5-0 ATS in their last five road games too. See which team to pick here.

How to make Knicks vs. Nets picks

