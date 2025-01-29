The New York Knicks (31-16) are hosting the Denver Nuggets (28-18) in a showdown on Wednesday evening. The Knicks are on a four-game win streak. They blew out the Memphis Grizzlies 143-106 on Monday. On the flip side, Denver has dropped two consecutive matchups. On Jan. 27, the Chicago Bulls defeated the 129-121. Josh Hart (knee) is questionable for the Knicks.

Tipoff from Madison Square Garden in New York is at 7:30 p.m. ET. New York is a 3-point favorite in the latest Knicks vs. Nuggets odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 239.5. Before locking in any Nuggets vs. Knicks picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Knicks vs. Nuggets spread: New York -3

Knicks vs. Nuggets over/under: 239.5 points

Knicks vs. Nuggets money line: New York -148, Denver +124

DEN: The Nuggets are 23-22-1 against the spread this season

NYK: The Knicks are 24-22-1 against the spread this season

Why the Knicks can cover

Guard Jalen Brunson has terrific handles and scores from all three levels on the court. The two-time All-Star ranks 10th in points (25.8) and eighth in assists (7.4) while shooting 40% from beyond the arc. In Saturday's win to the Sacramento Kings, Brunson had 25 points, 11 assists and made four 3-pointers.

Center Karl-Anthony Towns is a floor spacer and secure rebounder in the frontcourt. The Kentucky product is 14th in the league in points (24.9) while being second in rebounds (13.8). He's shooting 54% from the field and 43% from 3-point land. He's finished with three straight double-doubles. In his last contest, Towns had 24 points and 11 rebounds.

Why the Nuggets can cover

Center Nikola Jokic is an all-around playmaker. The seven-time All-Star is third in the NBA in points (30) and rebounds (13.1), while ranking second in assists (10.2). He's finished with eight triple-doubles in January. In his previous matchup, Jokic had 33 points, 12 rebounds and 14 assists.

Forward Michael Porter Jr. owns a reliable perimeter jumper and can put the ball on the deck. The Missouri product logs 18.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, and knocks 41% of his 3-point attempts. On Jan. 23 versus the Sacramento Kings, Porter Jr. had 20 points and eight boards.

