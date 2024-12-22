Bronny James' journey to the NBA and the start of his professional career have been anything but ordinary, and the Los Angeles Lakers guard is still dealing with the mental challenges of overcoming a cardiac scare that nearly cost him his life in July of 2023.

"Trying to get past that, it's difficult, but I'm trying to work at it every day," James told the Associated Press on Saturday after putting up six points, seven assists and four rebounds in the South Bay Lakers' win over the Osceola Magic in the G League Winter Showcase.

James, the eldest son of LeBron James, has also dealt with the pressure of living up to his dad's name as well as plenty of external noise about whether or not he deserves his spot in the league after the Lakers selected him with the No. 55 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

"I've become resilient over these past couple of years fighting through injuries, mental illness, stuff like that," Bronny said. "Just, you know, coming in and working every day and staying the course."

The very first time Bronny stepped onto an NBA floor, it was a historic moment. He checked in alongside his dad on opening night against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and the two became the first father-son duo to ever play together in an NBA game. Aside from another special moment alongside his dad in a homecoming game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Bronny has been limited to mop-up duty.

Most of his playing time has come in the G League, but even that was initially fraught after reports that he would only play in home games. The Lakers have changed course in recent weeks, however, and Bronny has started to impress at the lower level.

Bronny went off for a career-high 30 points against the Valley Suns on Dec. 12 in his first career road game. Most recently, he made the trip to Florida for the G League Winter Showcase and had a 16-point, five-assist effort on Thursday before another solid showing on Saturday.

Through seven career games in the G League, Bronny is averaging 13.4 points, three rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.3 steals.

"I'm just showing up every day, trying to get better every day, trying to learn every day and playing my game every day," Bronny said. "And I feel like that's what is getting me to have fun and enjoy this sport that I love every day."