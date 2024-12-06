The Atlanta Hawks (12-11) will try to extend their five-game winning streak when they face the struggling Los Angeles Lakers (12-10) on Friday night. Atlanta is coming off an upset win at Milwaukee on Wednesday, putting an end to the Bucks' seven-game hot streak. Los Angeles has been blown out in each of its last two games, falling to the Timberwolves and Heat earlier this week. The Hawks are in sixth place in the Eastern Conference, while the Lakers are in ninth place in the Western Conference.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at State Farm Arena. The Hawks are favored by 4.5 points in the latest Hawks vs. Lakers odds, while the over/under is 231 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Lakers vs. Hawks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Hawks vs. Lakers spread: Hawks -4.5

Hawks vs. Lakers over/under: 230.5 points

Hawks vs. Lakers money line: Hawks: -192, Lakers: +160

Why the Hawks can cover

Atlanta is one of the hottest teams in the NBA right now, winning its fifth straight game to match its longest hot streak since January 2023. The Hawks fell behind Milwaukee 16-6 on Wednesday before using a balanced scoring effort to snap the Bucks' seven-game winning streak. Jalen Johnson had 23 points, 13 rebounds and five assists, while De'Andre Hunter added 20 points off the bench.

Hunter has surpassed the 20-point mark in four of his last five games, providing a crucial scoring punch. The Hawks were also outstanding on the defensive end, allowing just 17 fourth-quarter points. Star point guard Trae Young leads the NBA with 12 assists per game, and he is expected to play through an Achilles injury on Friday.

Why the Lakers can cover

Los Angeles is desperate to get back on track after its last two losses marked the worst two-game combined margin of defeat in franchise history. The Lakers were led by LeBron James in their loss to Miami on Wednesday, as he finished with 29 points, eight assists and five rebounds. James has been dealing with left foot soreness and is questionable for this game.

Anthony Davis continues to deal with left foot plantar fasciitis, but he is expected to play on Friday. Davis is averaging 34.6 minutes per game over his last 14 outings, and he is unlikely to operate on a minutes restriction if he sees the court for a 15th straight game. The Lakers are 12-4 in their last 16 games against the Hawks, covering the spread in four of the last six meetings.

How to make Hawks vs. Lakers picks

The model has simulated Lakers vs. Hawks 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations.

So who wins Hawks vs. Lakers, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time?