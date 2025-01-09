The Charlotte Hornets will visit the Los Angeles Lakers in a cross-conference matchup on Thursday's NBA schedule. Los Angeles is 20-16 overall and 12-5 at home, while Charlotte is 8-27 overall and 2-14 on the road. The Lakers have won the last three meetings between these teams. The Hornets are 17-17-1 against the spread (ATS) in the 2024-25 NBA season, while the Lakers are 18-18 ATS.

Tipoff is at 10:30 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The Lakers are favored by 8.5 points in the latest Hornets vs. Lakers odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 221 points. Before entering any Lakers vs. Hornets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Lakers vs. Hornets spread: Lakers -8.5

Lakers vs. Hornets over/under: 221 points

Lakers vs. Hornets money line: Lakers: -385, Hornets: +302

Lakers vs. Hornets streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Hornets can cover



Having struggled with 10 defeats in a row, the Hornets finally turned things around against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday. They walked away with a 115-104 victory over Phoenix and can attribute much of their success to LaMelo Ball, who dropped a double-double on 32 points and 10 rebounds. The Charlotte bench contributed 35 points, paced by Nick Richards who had 15 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks.

The Hornets can pile up points in a hurry as they rank eighth in made 3-pointers per game, and even if their shot is off, they generate extra possessions by ranking second in offensive boards per game. Charlotte also defends the arc as just six teams allow a lower 3-point percentage than the team. Plus, the Hornets have performed admirably as road dogs this year, going 9-5 ATS as away underdogs. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Lakers can cover



Meanwhile, the Lakers suffered a 118-97 loss at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday. In the defeat, both LeBron James and Anthony Davis recorded double-doubles as the Lakers had six players in double-figures. New acquisition Dorian Finney-Smith had 11 points and has scored in double-digits in his last two games with Los Angeles.

The Lakers remain one of the hottest teams versus the spread as they are 10-4 ATS over their last 14 contests. Meanwhile, Charlotte is just 6-9 versus the spread over its last 15 games. With perennial Defensive Player of the Year contender Davis patrolling the paint, L.A. can take advantage of Charlotte's inefficient offense as the Hornets rank dead last in field goal percentage, 29th in points per game and 29th in offensive rating. See which team to back at SportsLine.

