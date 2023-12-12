The Los Angeles Lakers are riding high after winning the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament championship on Saturday. Just a few days later, the Lakers resume their regular season schedule with a road trip to Dallas. The Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks square off in a spotlight matchup. Los Angeles is 14-9 overall this season, though the Lakers did lose the first matchup against Dallas this season. The Mavericks are 6-4 at American Airlines Center, with that venue hosting this matchup. Anthony Davis (adductor) and LeBron James (calf) are listed as questionable for Los Angeles.

Lakers vs. Mavericks spread: Lakers -1.5

Lakers vs. Mavericks over/under: 235.5 points

Lakers vs. Mavericks money line: Lakers -125, Mavericks +105

LAL: The Lakers are 5-6 against the spread in road games

DAL: The Mavericks are 4-6 against the spread in home games

Why the Lakers can cover

Los Angeles is coming off a thoroughly dominant performance in the NBA In-Season Tournament. The Lakers won the tournament title without losing a game, and Los Angeles out-scored its opponents by 19.0 points per 100 possessions. The Lakers allowed only 1.02 points per possession on defense, holding opponents to 40% from the field and 31.7% from 3-point range in tournament action. Los Angeles also posted a 61.7% true shooting mark with a 34.2% offensive rebound rate in tournament games.

Beyond the in-season tournament, the Lakers have top-six marks in the NBA in free throw creation, field goal percentage, 2-point percentage and points in the paint on offense this season. Los Angeles is also averaging almost 16 fast break points and more than 26 assists per game. On defense, the Lakers lead the NBA in free throw prevention, yielding only 18.6 attempts per game, and Los Angeles is firmly in the top ten of the league in opponent shooting and defensive rebounding. See which team to pick here.

Why the Mavericks can cover

The Mavericks have been solid at home this season, out-scoring opponents by 4.5 points per 100 possessions across 10 games. Dallas also has a potent offense that is scoring well over 1.18 points per possession this season. The Mavericks have the best turnover rate in the league, committing a giveaway on fewer than 12% of offensive possessions. Dallas also leads the NBA in 3-pointers per game while shooting 37% from 3-point distance. With the Mavericks also ranking in the top five of the league in 2-point shooting, Dallas makes life difficult on opponents.

On defense, the Mavericks are near the top of the league in allowing only 21.1 free throw attempts per game. Dallas should also benefit from shortcomings of the Los Angeles offense. The Lakers are last in the NBA in 3-pointers (10.2 per game) while making only 34.3% of 3-point attempts. Los Angeles is also poor on the offensive glass, securing only 25.3% of missed shots, and the Lakers are committing 14.7 turnovers per game. See which team to pick here.

