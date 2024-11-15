The Los Angeles Lakers (7-4) and the San Antonio Spurs (6-6) square off in a Group B battle of the 2024 NBA Cup on Friday night. This is the first contest for both teams in this in-season tournament. The Lakers have reeled off three straight wins. On Wednesday, Los Angeles defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 128-123. The Spurs are on a two-game winning streak. San Antonio beat the Washington Wizards 139-130.

Tip-off from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Lakers vs. Spurs odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 228. Los Angeles is a -154 favorite (risk $154 to win $100) on the money line. Before locking in any Spurs vs. Lakers picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Lakers vs. Spurs spread: Los Angeles -3.5

Lakers vs. Spurs over/under: 228 points

Lakers vs. Spurs money line: Los Angeles -154, San Antonio +129

SA: The Spurs have hit the 1H Under in 32 of their last 49 games

LAL: The Lakers are 6-5 ATS this season

Why the Lakers can cover

Forward LeBron James is still an all-around playmaker and difference-maker at 39 years old. James gets to his spots on the floor while having outstanding court vision as a passer. He is third in the NBA in assists (9.4) with 24.3 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. James has notched three straight triple-doubles. In the win over the Memphis Grizzlies, he had 35 points, 12 rebounds and 14 assists.

Forward Anthony Davis is a two-way threat in the frontcourt. Davis uses his length and instincts to play high-level defense. He also has a soft touch around the rim as a scorer. The Kentucky product is second in the NBA in points (30.2), eighth in rebounds (10.8), and shoots 56% from the field. In his last outing, Davis had 21 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks.

Why the Spurs can cover

Center Victor Wembanyama has a unique skill set due to his length and ball skills. Wembanyama is 7-foot-3 and defends the paint effortlessly. The 20-year-old leads the team in points (22.2) and rebounds (10.2). He also ranks first in the league in blocks (3.8). In his last contest, Wembanyama dropped a career-high 50 points, six rebounds, three blocks and made eight 3-pointers.

Forward Keldon Johnson provides the Spurs with a solid scorer off the bench. Johnson thrives attacking downhill and gets out in transition for easy shots. The 25-year-old averages 12.2 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. He's scored 10-plus points in seven of his last eight games. On Nov. 9 against the Jazz, Johnson had 14 points, four rebounds and five assists.

