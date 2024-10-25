The Los Angeles Lakers (1-0) and the Phoenix Suns (1-0) are slated to match up in a Pacific Division matchup on Friday night. The Lakers opened up the season on Tuesday, when they outlasted the Minnesota Timberwolves 110-103. The Suns went on the road for Game 1, defeating the Los Angeles Clippers 116-113 in an overtime bout. Jarred Vanderbilt (foot) and Christian Wood (knee) are out for the Lakers.

Tip-off from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles is set for 10 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Suns vs. Lakers odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 224. Before locking in any Lakers vs. Suns picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Lakers vs. Suns spread: Los Angeles -2.5

Lakers vs. Suns over/under: 224 points

Lakers vs. Suns money line: Los Angeles -126, Phoenix +106

PHO: 36-49-2 ATS since beginning of last season

LAL: 44-46 ATS since beginning of last season

Lakers vs. Suns streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Lakers can cover

Forward Anthony Davis is a two-way force for the Lakers. Davis continues to be a relentless defender while being a consistent scorer on the offensive end. In the season-opening win over the Timberwolves, Davis dropped 36 points, 16 rebounds, four assists and three blocks. In 34 career games versus Phoenix, he averages 23.9 points and 11.8 rebounds per game.

Forward LeBron James is still able to impact the game. On Tuesday, James racked up 16 points, five rebounds and four assists. Forward Rui Hachimura was also aggressive in the season opener, finishing with 18 points and five boards.

Why the Suns can cover

Forward Kevin Durant excels in multiple areas. Durant owns a knockdown jumper and is able to shoot off the dribble constantly. In the season-opening win over the Clippers, the 14-time All-Star racked up 25 points, seven rebounds and three steals. He also knocked down two 3-pointers. Durant has dropped 30-plus points in three of the past five games against the Lakers.

Guard Bradley Beal (shoulder, probable) is entering his second season with the Suns. Beal has handles to create space on the perimeter. He likes to put the ball on the deck while using his smooth jumper to keep defenders guessing. The Florida product dropped 24 points, three rebounds and made three 3-pointers on Wednesday. Last season, Beal averaged 18.2 points in Phoenix.

How to make Suns vs. Lakers picks

