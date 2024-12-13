We've got another exciting Western Conference matchup on Friday's NBA schedule as the Minnesota Timberwolves will host the Los Angeles Lakers. Minnesota is 12-11 overall and 7-4 at home, while Los Angeles is 13-11 overall and 5-8 on the road. The teams have split their two matchups this season with the home team winning each time. LeBron James (foot) is out.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET from the Target Center in Minneapolis. The Wolves are favored by 9 points in the latest Timberwolves vs. Lakers odds, according to the SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 213.5 points.

Timberwolves vs. Lakers spread: Timberwolves -9

Timberwolves vs. Lakers over/under: 213.5 points

Timberwolves vs. Lakers money line: Timberwolves: -380, Lakers: +300

LAL: The Lakers have covered the spread in back-to-back games

MIN: The Timberwolves are 3-1 ATS over their last four games

Why the Lakers can cover

The Lakers are playing their second straight game without James but they snapped a three-game losing streak even in his absence. The Lakers defeated the Trail Blazers, 107-98, on Sunday behind 30 points and 11 rebounds from Anthony Davis and 28 points and 14 assists from D'Angelo Russell. It was the fewest points Los Angeles allowed in a game all season and especially with James out, it will need to focus on being stronger on the defensive end.

Rui Hachimura added 23 points on Sunday as the Lakers are relying on different scoring options. Davis is averaging 27.5 points and 11.2 rebounds per game as the Lakers have relied on him more even when James was healthy with the NBA all-time leading scorer in a shooting slump. The Lakers went 6-5 overall last season without James in the lineup, and after winning on Sunday, they've proven the ability to play well without him. See which team to pick here.

Why the Timberwolves can cover

The Timberwolves had their four-game winning streak snapped in a 114-106 loss to the Warriors on Sunday, but they've played much better basketball over the last two weeks following a four-game losing streak. Minnesota has won back-to-back home games, and the last time the Timberwolves played at the Target Center, they defeated the Lakers, 109-80, even with James in the lineup and Anthony Edwards being held to eight points.

Edwards has played all season like the superstar he has become as the 23-year-old is eighth in the league in scoring (26.4 points per game). The No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft had 27 points against the Warriors on Sunday after scoring 30 points against Golden State on Friday. Minnesota shot 50.6% from the field, including 42.9% on 3-pointers, while knocking down 15 triples against the Lakers on Dec. 2. The Timberwolves utilized their depth with 54 bench points, including 15 points from both Naz Reid and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and that could play to their advantage again on Friday. See which team to pick here.

