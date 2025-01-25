Two of the biggest NBA stars of the 21st century will go head-to-head for the 54th time in their careers when LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers play Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night. Despite both players being in the latter halves of their careers, they are still two of the best players in the league and both will start in the 2025 NBA All-Star Game. The last time these two met, the Lakers defeated the Warriors, 115-113, on Christmas Day when Austin Reaves made a game-winning layup with 1.1 seconds left in the fourth quarter. The Lakers (24-18) are coming off a 117-96 win over the Celtics on Thursday, while the Warriors (22-22) are coming off a 131-106 win over the Bulls. Curry is 29-24, including the postseason, over 53 games against James when both have played. James (foot) and Anthony Davis (calf) are probable for Saturday. Andrew Wiggins (back) and Brandin Podziemski (abdominal) are probable for the Warriors and Draymond Green (calf) is out.

Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday from the Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif. The Lakers are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Warriors vs. Lakers odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points is 219. Los Angeles is at -119 on the money line (risk $119 to win $100), while Golden State is at -101 (risk $101 to win $100). Before locking in any Lakers vs. Warriors picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Lakers vs. Warriors spread: Lakers -1.5

Lakers vs. Warriors over/under: 219 points

Lakers vs. Warriors money line: Lakers: -119, Warriors: -101

LAL: The Lakers are 7-2 against the spread (ATS) in division games this season

GS: The Warriors are 15-7 ATS with equal rest this season and both teams last played on Thursday

Why the Lakers can cover

The Lakers are coming off a dominant showing against the reigning NBA champions with a 117-96 victory over the Celtics on Thursday to improve to 4-1 over their last five games. Los Angeles made 15 3-pointers and shot 42.9% from deep with Austin Reaves and Gabe Vincent making four triples and Dalton Knecht adding three 3-pointers. Los Angeles is tough to beat when it gets consistent perimeter shooting from role players surrounding the superstar duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The Los Angeles defense held Boston to 38.5% from the field to keep the No. 4 scoring offense nearly 20 points below their scoring average of 117.2 ppg.

James (foot) and Davis (calf) are both probable and they've been on the court most nights despite consistently being on the injury report. Los Angeles has held opponents to fewer than 100 points in back-to-back games after a 111-88 win over the Wizards on Tuesday as well. Davis has nine double-doubles over his last 10 games as he's averaging 25.6 points and 11.8 rebounds per game with James adding 23.6 points, 7.7 rebounds and 8.9 assists in his 22nd NBA season. James has scored more than 30 points in all four of his games against the Warriors over the last two seasons, averaging 35 ppg over that stretch.

Why the Warriors can cover

The Warriors are coming off one of their best offensive performances of the season with 131 points against the Bulls on Thursday, surpassing the 130-point mark for just the fourth time this year. Golden State made 25 3-pointers while shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc, led by Stephen Curry's 21 points and five triples. The Warriors had many contributions from new faces on Thursday with Quinten Post, a second-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, having a career-high 20 points in a career-high 20 minutes while making 5 of 10 3-pointers. Gui Santos, a second-round pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, added 19 points and made 5 of 6 3-pointers and Moses Moody had 16 points as the Warriors are battling multiple injuries.

The Warriors had 37 assists on 46 made baskets and strong ball movement will be crucial toward exiting with a victory on Saturday. Golden State had seven different players score in double-figures against the Bulls on Thursday. The Warriors have the No. 10 scoring defense (111.3 ppg allowed this season) and they'll need a strong defensive and shooting performance to knock off James and the Lakers on Saturday.

