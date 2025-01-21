We've got another exciting interconference contest on Tuesday's NBA schedule as the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Washington Wizards. Los Angeles is 22-18 overall and 14-6 at home, while Washington is 6-35 overall and 1-17 on the road. This is their first meeting this season, and the Lakers have swept their four matchups over the previous two years.

Tipoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The Lakers are favored by 13.5 points in the latest Wizards vs. Lakers odds, according to the SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 228.5 points.

Lakers vs. Wizards spread: Lakers -13.5

Lakers vs. Wizards over/under: 228.5 points

Lakers vs. Wizards money line: Lakers: -885, Wizards +587

WAS: The Wizards are 3-1 against the spread (ATS) over their last four games

LAL: The Lakers are 11-9 ATS at home this season

Why the Wizards can cover

The Wizards enter on a 10-game losing streak, but they have covered the spread in four of the eight games they've been underdogs by at least 10 points over that stretch, including in three of their last four contests. Although Washington isn't winning, the team is often staying more competitive than the oddsmakers would have predicted, and that trend can continue against the Lakers. Los Angeles is 1-5 ATS when favored by eight points or greater this season.

Jordan Poole leads Washington at 21.6 points per game with Kyle Kuzma adding 14.4 points. Both struggled in a 123-100 loss to the Kings on Sunday, but the game before, Poole had 38 points and Kuzma added 22 points when the Wizards covered a 13.5-point spread in a 122-114 road loss to the Warriors. Washington shoots the 12th-most 3-pointers in the NBA, and if the Wizards get hot from beyond the arc, they can stay close enough with the Lakers to cover the margin.

Why the Lakers can cover

The Lakers had their two-game winning streak snapped in a 116-102 loss to the Clippers on Sunday, but they are 9-6 over their last 15 games. Only two of those games came against teams with losing records, so the Lakers have been playing well against tough competition as an easier matchup on paper against the Wizards will be a welcomed change. The Wizards have only one road victory this season and are 1-16 against the Western Conference this year.

LeBron James (foot) is probable and Anthony Davis (calf) is questionable, so those are injuries to monitor, but both have been active recently despite being on the injury report. James is averaging 23.8 ppg, including 25.0 points over his last three games. Davis had 16 points and 10 rebounds against the Clippers after missing the game against the Nets on Friday, but Davis has played in six of the Lakers' last seven games. He is averaging 25.6 points and 11.8 rebounds ahead of a matchup against the worst-scoring defense in the league with Washington allowing 122.8 ppg.

How to make Wizards vs. Lakers picks

The model has simulated Lakers vs. Wizards 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting well over 50% of simulations.

So who wins Lakers vs. Wizards, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time?