The Jazz and Lauri Markkanen are reportedly expected to agree on a long-term contract extension that will keep one of the NBA's most-coveted trade candidates in Utah for at least next season. Markkanen is set to sign a five-year deal worth more than $200 million on Wednesday or later this week, per The Athletic.

The timing of Markkanen's signing is crucial. He became extension eligible on Tuesday (Aug. 6). If he signs a new deal, he will cannot be traded for six months. The 2025 NBA trade deadline falls on Feb. 6, 2025 -- exactly six months from Tuesday. If Markkanen signs his extension on Wednesday or later, he will not be eligible to be traded during the 2024-25 season (CBS Sports' Sam Quinn explained more here.)

Markkanen, a one-time NBA All-Star, was considered one of the top trade candidates on the market this offseason, with the Golden State Warriors making a serious push for the versatile forward. Markkanen signing an extension later this week would halt Golden State's pursuit. The Warriors reportedly offered a deal centered around Moses Moody, several first-round picks, pick swaps and second-round picks, but the Jazz coveted Brandin Podziemski in any deal for Markkanen, an asking price the Warriors were unwilling to meet. With no team meeting Utah's asking price for Markkanen they've opted to give him a long-term, lucrative deal, that will take him through the 2028-29 season.

