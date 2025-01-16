Before becoming an NBA legend in his own right, LeBron James once famously squared off against Michael Jordan and other NBA stars in a pickup basketball game as a teenage phenom from Akron, Ohio. More than 20 years later, LeBron shared some insight into that game during an appearance on the "New Heights" podcast with Jason and Travis Kelce.

Speaking with the Kelces, LeBron recounted he was able to get on Michael Jordan's "Hoops" court in Chicago not only with M.J., but also others like Antoine Walker, Penny Hardaway, Metta Sandiford-Artest and Michael FInley, among others, despite being just a sophomore in high school. While James boasted he was "unguardable" during the game, LeBron did confess he fought through his own nerves before dominating against some of the best the NBA had to offer.

"When I finally got out there, I was like, 'I'm busting ass,'" James said. "I was nervous. I was nervous as hell, being out there with M.J. and the rest of those guys. But I was like, 'Oh, I'm about to go crazy.' And I did, I did."

The fabled pickup game was previously recalled by Sandiford-Artest during an appearance on Paul George's podcast last May, who said James' performance as a teenager actually motivated him to improve despite having already made it to the NBA.

Four NBA championships and countless other accolades later, the legend of LeBron James continues thanks to his longevity, as he is currently averaging 23.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game at 40 years old with the Los Angeles Lakers.