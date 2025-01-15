Who's Playing

Miami Heat @ Los Angeles Lakers

Current Records: Miami 20-18, Los Angeles 20-17

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Spectrum SportsNet Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $36.00

What to Know

The Miami Heat's road trip will continue as they head out to face the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Crypto.com Arena. The Heat are expected to lose this one by five points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

The Heat are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 215, but even that wound up being too high. They took a 109-98 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Clippers on Monday. Miami got off to an early lead (up 13 with 2:02 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

The Heat's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Tyler Herro, who dropped a double-double on 32 points and 11 rebounds, and Kel'El Ware, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 13 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Lakers' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their third straight defeat. They suffered a grim 126-102 loss to the Spurs. Los Angeles didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Lakers might have lost, but man, Anthony Davis was a machine: he dropped a double-double on 30 points and 13 rebounds. What's more, Davis also racked up eight offensive rebounds, the most he's had since back in March of 2024.

Even though they lost, the Lakers smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That's a new trend for them: they were averaging 9.2 offensive rebounds per game earlier this season, but in their last five matches they've averaged 12.4.

Miami's defeat ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 20-18. As for Los Angeles, their loss dropped their record down to 20-17.

Everything came up roses for the Heat against the Lakers in their previous matchup back in December of 2024, as the squad secured a 134-93 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Heat since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Los Angeles is a 5-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Lakers, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 217.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Miami has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Los Angeles.