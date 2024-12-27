Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic will be re-evaluated in one month after suffering a left calf strain in Wednesday's loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

The injury came as Doncic attempted to drive on Timberwolves defender Jaden McDaniels. He stopped his dribble, turned around, and passed the ball back out in apparent pain. He exited the game after with what has now been determined to be that calf strain.

Doncic, who underwent an MRI on Thursday, has a history of injuries to his left calf, including missing this season's training camp and preseason due to a calf contusion.

Luka likely to be ineligible for MVP, other awards

The injury is disappointing on a number of levels. The most obvious is that Dallas, currently the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference with a 19-11 record, will now be without its best player for at least a month. In an ultra-competitive West, that could cost the Mavericks seeding as they attempt to repeat as an NBA finalist.

The injury also all but ensures that Doncic will not reach 65 games this season, meaning he will not be eligible for the MVP award. Doncic has already missed eight games and has never won the award, but has been a fixture in the race throughout his career and typically rounds into form around this time of year after slow starts. Before the Minnesota game, Doncic had been averaging roughly 30 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists in December.

Fortunately, the Mavericks have largely held their own without Doncic this season. They are 6-2 in the eight games that he has missed thanks to Kyrie Irving and the deep, versatile supporting cast that general manager Nico Harrison has put around Doncic.

That group will now be tested more than ever as it attempts to navigate at least the next month with Doncic recovering.