We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on Friday's NBA schedule as the Milwaukee Bucks will visit the Orlando Magic. Orlando is 22-17 overall and 13-6 at home, while Milwaukee is 19-16 overall and 7-9 on the road. The Bucks won at home when these two last met, taking the game 114-109 on Dec. 10. Milwaukee is 14-19-1 against the spread (ATS) in the 2024-25 NBA season, while Orlando is 21-18 versus the line.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET at the Kia Center in Orlando, Fla. Milwaukee is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Bucks vs. Magic odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 210.5 points.

Here are several NBA betting lines for Bucks vs. Magic:

Magic vs. Bucks spread: Magic +6.5

Magic vs. Bucks over/under: 210.5 points

Magic vs. Bucks money line: Magic: +204, Bucks: -251

Why the Magic can cover

The Magic received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 104-89 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Five Orlando players had at least 10 points, but none had more than 15 points, which came via Goga Bitadze. However, the Magic are expected to get a big boost on Friday as Paolo Banchero (questionable, oblique) is slated to return to the court after missing the last 34 games. Though he's played in just five games this year, Banchero averaged 29 points across those contests, also averaging 8.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists.

Even without its best player for most of the year, Orlando still ranks among the elite on the defensive end of the court. It allows the fewest points per game while ranking second in both blocks per game and defensive rating. The Magic also limit opponents to the fewest made 3-pointers per game and have covered at a 63% clip at home, going 12-7 against the spread at the Kia Center.

Why the Bucks can cover

Meanwhile, the Bucks strolled past the San Antonio Spurs with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the game 121-105. The Bucks' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Damian Lillard led the charge by going 8 for 13 en route to 26 points plus eight assists and five rebounds. Giannis Antetokounmpo was another key player, dropping a double-double on 25 points and 16 rebounds, and he's shot 50% or better in every game this season.

With that type of efficiency from their best player, the Bucks rank fifth in the NBA in effective field goal percentage, no doubt boosted by the team sitting second in 3-point percentage. On defense, the Bucks allow the fifth-fewest points in the paint per game and dominant the glass, ranking third in defensive rebounds. While Milwaukee may have to brace for Banchero's return, the Magic are still without their second, third and fourth-leading scorers in Franz Wagner (oblique), Jalen Suggs (back) and Moe Wagner (knee), with Moe Wagner out for the season.

How to make Magic vs. Bucks picks

