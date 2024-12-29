The Orlando Magic will host the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday for an Eastern Conference battle and both teams will be playing for the third time in four days. Orlando is 19-14 on the season and fourth in the East standings, while Brooklyn is 12-19 and sits 12th in the conference. This will be the fourth and final regular-season matchup between these two franchises. Orlando has won and covered the spread in each of the first three meetings.

Tipoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at the Kia Center in Orlando. Orlando is favored by 7 points in the latest Magic vs. Nets odds, while the over/under is 204 points.

Magic vs. Nets spread: Magic -7

Magic vs. Nets over/under: 204 points

Magic vs. Nets money line: Magic -309, Nets +247

Why the Magic can cover

The Magic's game on Friday was all tied up 54-54 at the half, but sadly for them, it didn't stay that way. They suffered a bruising 108-85 defeat at the hands of the Knicks without Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner in the lineup. After a promising start to the season, Orlando has now lost five of its last seven and both Banchero and Wagner (oblique injuries for each) are expected out on Sunday.

Jalen Suggs was a bright spot in the defeat with 27 points and Goga Bitadze had a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds. However, Orlando shot just 36.8% from the floor and turned the ball over 17 times in one of its ugliest offensive performances of the season. The Orlando defense ranks second in the NBA in points allowed per game (103.6) and third in defensive rating (106.6).

Why the Nets can cover

Meanwhile, the Nets fell 96-87 to the Spurs on Friday. Brooklyn was up 22-8 in the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. Keon Johnson led all scorers with 25 points in the loss and Shake Milton posted a double-double with 16 points and 12 assists.

Brooklyn should benefit from improving health on Sunday. Cameron Johnson and Cam Thomas were both held out of Friday's loss but are listed as probable to play on Sunday. Thomas (24.7 points per game) and Johnson (19.1 ppg) are the team's two leading scorers this season.

How to make Magic vs. Nets picks

