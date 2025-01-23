The 2024-25 NBA season continues on Thursday and the Orlando Magic will host the Portland Trail Blazers in a cross-conference matchup on the NBA schedule. The Magic are 23-22 overall on the season and are currently eighth in the Eastern Conference standings, while the Blazers are 15-28 and sit 13th in the West. However, it's Portland that has won two games in a row, while Orlando enters this matchup on a four-game losing streak.

Tip-off from the Kia Center in Orlando, Fla., is set for 7 p.m. ET. Orlando is an 8-point favorite in the latest Magic vs. Trail Blazers odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 212.

Magic vs. Trail Blazers spread: Orlando -8

Magic vs. Trail Blazers over/under: 212 points

Magic vs. Trail Blazers money line: Orlando -332, Portland +265

Why the Magic can cover

With eight players listed as questionable, doubtful or already ruled out for Thursday's contest, the Magic are banged up right now. Jalen Suggs (back) has already been ruled out, and Franz Wagner (oblique) and Jonathan Isaac (illness) are both questionable. However, Paolo Banchero has returned to the lineup recently after missing 34 games earlier in the season, and he's coming off a great performance.

Banchero had 26 points and 12 rebounds in a loss to the Raptors on Tuesday for his first double-double since Oct. 28. He also played more than 30 minutes for the first time since his return and should see his playing time ramped up even further on Thursday. Orlando has won four of five against Portland and is 3-2 against the spread in those games.

Why the Trail Blazers can cover

Portland could also be missing some key pieces on Thursday, with Donovan Clingan and Matisse Thybulle (both ankles) ruled out, while Anfernee Simons (back), Kris Murray (chest), Deandre Ayton (knee) and Toumani Camara (illness) are all questionable. However, the Blazers have had some other players stepping up of late.

Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe recently switched roles, with Henderson now starting and Sharpe coming off the bench, and both had 20 points or more in a win over the Bulls. Then, Deni Avdija had 16 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in a 116-107 win over the Heat on Tuesday. The Trail Blazers have covered in seven of their last eight trips to Orlando.

