A Western Conference showdown has the Memphis Grizzlies (14-7) and the Dallas Mavericks (13-8) linking up in a 2024 NBA Cup Group C battle on Tuesday. Both teams head into this game on winning streaks. Memphis has won six straight games, defeating the Indiana Pacers 136-121 on Sunday. On Dec. 1, Dallas outmatched the Portland Trail Blazers 137-131. That was their fourth straight victory. The Grizzlies must win and get help to advance to the knockout round of the NBA Cup. Dallas, meanwhile, has multiple paths to advance, though a win helps the Mavs' chances. Klay Thompson (foot) is questionable for Dallas.

Tipoff from American Airlines Center in Dallas is 8:30 p.m. ET. Dallas is a 4-point favorite in the latest Grizzlies vs. Mavericks odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 241.5.

The model enters Week 7 of the 2024-25 NBA season.

Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Mavs vs. Grizzlies:

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks spread: Dallas -4

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks over/under: 241.5 points

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks money line: Dallas -184, Memphis +153

MEM: The Grizzlies are 14-7 against the spread this season

DAL: The Mavericks are 12-8-1 against the spread this season

Why the Grizzlies can cover

Guard Ja Morant is an athletic and explosive ball handler in the backcourt. Morant is averaging 21.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and nine assists per game. The 25-year-old has logged six double-doubles this season. On Nov. 25 against the Portland Trail Blazers, Morant had 22 points and 11 assists.

Forward Jaren Jackson Jr. is a two-way force due to his length and great instincts. The Michigan State product averages a team-high 22.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, and shoots 51% from the field. He also averages 1.8 blocks and 1.4 steals per game. In his last outing, Jackson Jr. totaled 25 points, eight rebounds and three blocks.

Why the Mavericks can cover

The Mavericks have an effective offense, as they are eighth in the NBA in scoring offense (117.9) and fourth in field-goal percentage (48.6%). They've scored 120-plus points in six of the last eight games. Dallas has also gone 6-4 against the spread as the home team this season.

Guard Luka Doncic has returned to the court and gives the Mavericks another prolific scorer. Doncic scores with ease and has top-notch court vision. He's seventh in the NBA in scoring (28.6) and eighth in assists (8) with 7.6 rebounds per game. In the win over the Portland Trail Blazers, Doncic had 36 points, seven rebounds and 13 assists.

