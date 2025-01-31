The Detroit Pistons will host the Dallas Mavericks on Friday evening in a cross-conference NBA matchup. Detroit is 23-24 overall and 10-11 at home, while Dallas is 26-22 overall and 12-12 on the road. The Pistons and Mavericks split their two matchups last season with the road team winning each time.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Mich. The Mavericks are 1-point favorites in the latest Pistons vs. Mavericks odds, according to the SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 229.5 points. Before entering any Mavericks vs. Pistons picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Mavericks vs. Pistons spread: Mavericks -1

Mavericks vs. Pistons over/under: 229.5 points

Mavericks vs. Pistons money line: Mavericks -115, Pistons -104

DAL: The Over has hit in five straight Mavericks games

DET: The Pistons are 14-9 against the spread (ATS) following a loss this season

Why the Mavericks can cover

The Mavericks are coming off a 137-136 victory over the Pelicans on Wednesday where Dallas scored 80 points in the second half and look to carry that offensive success into Friday. The Mavericks shot 54.2% from the field in the victory to improve their season average to 48%, which ranks seventh in the league. Dallas had four different players score at least 20 points on Wednesday as the Mavericks remain without Luka Doncic (calf), but Dallas is 3-1 over its last four games with four different leading scorers in each contest. PJ Washington and Kyrie Irving each had 25 points against the Pelicans.

Irving leads Dallas' current lineup with 24.2 points per game this season. He's averaging 25.4 ppg over his last seven contests, taking on an even larger scoring role with Doncic out. Center Daniel Gafford is an integral piece near the basket with Dereck Lively II (ankle) out and he's averaging 19.3 points and 9.6 rebounds over his last seven games.

Why the Pistons can cover

The Pistons are led by soon-to-be first-time All-Star guard Cade Cunningham, who was named to his first NBA All-Star team on Thursday. The 23-year-old is averaging career highs in scoring (25 ppg), rebounds (6.4) and assists (9.3) this season. He's 14th in the league in scoring and third in assists and is coming off having 32 points and nine assists in a 133-119 loss to the Pacers on Wednesday. He's scored more than 30 points in three of his last five games as Cunningham is moving into superstar territory.

Despite entering on a three-game losing streak, the Pistons have already won nine more games than they did all of last season. Detroit had an active offseason in signing veterans like Tobias Harris, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Malik Beasley, who have played key roles in the team's turnaround. The Pistons return home from a five-game road trip and they are 5-3 over their last eight games in Detroit.

