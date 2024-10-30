Who's Playing

Brooklyn Nets @ Memphis Grizzlies

Current Records: Brooklyn 1-3, Memphis 2-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Fand Duel SN - Memphis

Fand Duel SN - Memphis Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $1.00

What to Know

Nets fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Wednesday as the odds are decidedly against them. Having just played yesterday, they will head out on the road to face off against the Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 p.m. ET at FedExForum. The Nets are no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

The Nets are headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They took a 144-139 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Nuggets. The loss hurts even more since Brooklyn was up 44-27 with 10:49 left in the second.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Dennis Schroder, who dropped a double-double on 28 points and 14 assists. The dominant performance gave him a new career-high in assists.

Even though they lost, the Nets were working as a unit and finished the game with 37 assists. The team's really been improving in that area: they've now improved their assist total in three consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies entered their game against the Bulls on Monday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. The Grizzlies fell just short of the Bulls by a score of 126-123. The loss hurts even more since Memphis was up 44-24 with 8:04 left in the second.

The Grizzlies' loss came about despite a quality game from Desmond Bane, who went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 30 points plus seven rebounds. Less helpful for the Grizzlies was Marcus Smart's abysmal 0-8 three-point shooting.

Brooklyn's defeat dropped their record down to 1-3. As for Memphis, their loss dropped their record down to 2-2.

The Nets came up short against the Grizzlies in their previous meeting back in March, falling 106-102. Can the Nets avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Memphis is a big 11.5-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 11-point favorite.

The over/under is 226 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Memphis has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Brooklyn.