Who's Playing
Brooklyn Nets @ Memphis Grizzlies
Current Records: Brooklyn 1-3, Memphis 2-2
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: Fand Duel SN - Memphis
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $1.00
What to Know
Nets fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Wednesday as the odds are decidedly against them. Having just played yesterday, they will head out on the road to face off against the Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 p.m. ET at FedExForum. The Nets are no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.
The Nets are headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They took a 144-139 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Nuggets. The loss hurts even more since Brooklyn was up 44-27 with 10:49 left in the second.
The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Dennis Schroder, who dropped a double-double on 28 points and 14 assists. The dominant performance gave him a new career-high in assists.
Even though they lost, the Nets were working as a unit and finished the game with 37 assists. The team's really been improving in that area: they've now improved their assist total in three consecutive matches.
Meanwhile, the Grizzlies entered their game against the Bulls on Monday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. The Grizzlies fell just short of the Bulls by a score of 126-123. The loss hurts even more since Memphis was up 44-24 with 8:04 left in the second.
The Grizzlies' loss came about despite a quality game from Desmond Bane, who went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 30 points plus seven rebounds. Less helpful for the Grizzlies was Marcus Smart's abysmal 0-8 three-point shooting.
Brooklyn's defeat dropped their record down to 1-3. As for Memphis, their loss dropped their record down to 2-2.
The Nets came up short against the Grizzlies in their previous meeting back in March, falling 106-102. Can the Nets avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Memphis is a big 11.5-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 11-point favorite.
The over/under is 226 points.
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Memphis has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Brooklyn.
- Mar 04, 2024 - Memphis 106 vs. Brooklyn 102
- Feb 26, 2024 - Brooklyn 111 vs. Memphis 86
- Nov 20, 2022 - Brooklyn 127 vs. Memphis 115
- Oct 24, 2022 - Memphis 134 vs. Brooklyn 124
- Mar 23, 2022 - Memphis 132 vs. Brooklyn 120
- Jan 03, 2022 - Memphis 118 vs. Brooklyn 104
- Jan 08, 2021 - Memphis 115 vs. Brooklyn 110
- Dec 28, 2020 - Memphis 116 vs. Brooklyn 111
- Mar 04, 2020 - Memphis 118 vs. Brooklyn 79
- Oct 27, 2019 - Memphis 134 vs. Brooklyn 133