Free agent forward Miles Bridges will re-sign with the Charlotte Hornets on a three-year, $75 million deal, agent Rich Paul told The Athletic's Shams Charania on Saturday. There is neither a team option nor a player option in the deal, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Bridges, 26, has spent his entire career with Charlotte since arriving there in a draft-night trade in 2018. The former No. 12 overall pick averaged 21 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 37.4 minutes last season, with a 24.2% usage rate and a 55.6% true shooting percentage.

He missed the entire 2022-23 season and, due to a league suspension, missed the first 10 games of the 2023-24 season after pleading no contest to a domestic violence charge in November 2022. He was accused of assaulting his then-girlfriend in May 2022 in the presence of their two children. The no-contest plea meant that Bridges accepted the conviction and the punishment but did not formally admit guilt. He was sentenced to three years of probation.

The Hornets will waive 22-year-old forward Aleksej Pokusevski, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Saturday. Pokusevski, who was selected No. 17 in the 2020 draft, spent the first three-plus seasons of his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder before being waived by OKC and picked up by Charlotte in February.