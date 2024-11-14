3rd Quarter Report

Down 13 at the end of the second quarter, the Bucks now have the lead. They have jumped out to a 85-84 lead against the Pistons.

The Bucks have yet to string together two consecutive wins, but this may be their chance. We'll see if they can pull it off.

Who's Playing

Detroit Pistons @ Milwaukee Bucks

Current Records: Detroit 5-7, Milwaukee 3-8

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FanDuel SN - Detroit

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $3.00

What to Know

The Pistons have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Milwaukee Bucks will face off at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Fiserv Forum without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. The Pistons have insisted on making their lastfour contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 2-2 during that stretch of close contests.

The Pistons are headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Heat on Tuesday, sneaking past 123-121. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest victory Detroit has posted since December 30, 2023.

The Pistons were working as a unit and finished the game with 32 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Heat only posted 25.

Meanwhile, the Bucks didn't have too much trouble with the Raptors on Tuesday as they won 99-85.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was his usual excellent self, going 9 for 12 en route to 23 points plus seven assists and four blocks. He is on a roll when it comes to blocks, as he's now posted two or more in the last three games he's played.

Detroit's win bumped their record up to 5-7. As for Milwaukee, their victory bumped their record up to 3-8.

The Pistons are hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdogs on the road.

The Pistons came up short against the Bucks in their previous matchup back in January, falling 122-113. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of Antetokounmpo, who dropped a triple-double on 31 points, 17 rebounds, and ten assists. Back with a vengeance, will the Pistons be able to stop him this time around? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Milwaukee is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Pistons as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 216 points.

Series History

Milwaukee has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.