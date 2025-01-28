3rd Quarter Report

Only one more quarter stands between the Timberwolves and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Hawks 92-76.

The Timberwolves came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Atlanta Hawks @ Minnesota Timberwolves

Current Records: Atlanta 22-23, Minnesota 24-21

Who's Playing

When: Monday, January 27, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

When: Monday, January 27, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET
Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: FanDuel SN - Southeast

FanDuel SN - Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $9.00

What to Know

The Timberwolves will be playing the full four quarters on Monday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will host the Atlanta Hawks at 8:00 p.m. ET at Target Center. The Timberwolves will be strutting in after a victory while the Hawks will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Timberwolves are headed into the matchup after thoroughly thrashing the Nuggets: they outscored them in every quarter. The Timberwolves put the hurt on the Nuggets with a sharp 133-104 win on Saturday. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest victory Minnesota has posted since December 2, 2024.

The Timberwolves' win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Anthony Edwards, who almost dropped a double-double on 34 points and nine assists. What's more, Edwards also posted a 60.9% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in December of 2024. Rudy Gobert was another key player, dropping a double-double on 14 points and 14 rebounds.

The Timberwolves were working as a unit and finished the game with 38 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the Hawks' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 117-94 punch to the gut against the Raptors. Atlanta got off to an early lead (up 12 with 3:53 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Despite the defeat, the Hawks had strong showings from Onyeka Okongwu, who went 7 for 10 en route to 19 points plus eight rebounds and five assists, and Vit Krejci, who went 6 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 20 points plus seven assists and three steals. Less helpful for the Hawks was Bogdan Bogdanovic's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Minnesota's victory ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 24-21. As for Atlanta, they now have a losing record at 22-23.

Keep an eye on the arc in Monday's match: The Timberwolves have been dynamite from deep this season, having drained 38.4% of their threes per game. It's a different story for the Hawks, though, as they've only made 34.8% of their threes this season. Given the Timberwolves' sizable advantage in that area, the Hawks will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Timberwolves came up short against the Hawks when the teams last played back in December of 2024, falling 117-104. Will the Timberwolves have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Minnesota is a big 10.5-point favorite against Atlanta, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Timberwolves as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is 218.5 points.

Series History

Atlanta has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Minnesota.