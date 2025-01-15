Last week, the NBA postponed three games due to the Los Angeles wildfires and another due to inclement weather in Atlanta. On Wednesday, the league announced new dates for three of those games, and they also rescheduled six other games to accommodate those new dates.

The changes, which will affect nine teams (the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Houston Rockets, Chicago Bulls, Washington Wizards, Utah Jazz and Portland Trail Blazers) are below:

NBA schedule changes







Game Previous date New date New time (local) New time (ET) Hornets at Lakers Jan. 9 Feb. 19 7:00 PM 10:00 PM Rockets at Hawks Jan. 11 Jan. 28 7:30 PM 7:30 PM Hornets at Clippers Jan. 11 March 16 4:00 PM 7:00 PM Bulls at Clippers Jan. 21 Jan. 20 7:30 PM 10:30 PM Wizards at Jazz Jan. 23 March 9 7:00 PM 9:00 PM Jazz at Lakers Feb. 11 Feb. 10 7:30 PM 10:30 PM Wizards at Clippers March 16 Jan. 23 7:30 PM 10:30 PM Wizards at Blazers March 18 March 17 7:00 PM 10:00 PM Clippers at Utah March 19 Feb. 13 7:00 PM 9:00 PM

The league has not yet announced a new date for the Lakers-Spurs game previously scheduled for Jan. 11.

The Lakers and Clippers both returned to their home floors on Monday night.

"I think a group functions best when you draw strength from each other," Lakers coach JJ Redick said. "Then it's our job to go give strength, and give hope and give joy. Sports are a lot of things and sports can certainly provide an escape and a distraction and hopefully sports, and tonight, can provide some joy as well.

"Sports really work well when the team, the organization has a connection to the city and the fans feel a connection to the team. And then it just flows in some sort of eternal circle of that. The Lakers have that with the city of Los Angeles. Having played here before and lived here, I'm well aware of that relationship. And part of the reason I wanted to coach here was to participate in that."