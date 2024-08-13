The NBA announced the group play schedule for the NBA Cup for the upcoming season, featuring thrilling primetime matchups starting on Nov. 12. Like the inaugural iteration last season, which was called the In-Season Tournament, all 30 teams were randomly drawn into six groups of five based on their record from the previous season. The format for the tournament will stay the same, where each team will play the other squads in their respective groups once, on what will be called "Cup Nights" next season on Tuesdays and Fridays between Nov. 12 and Dec. 3.

At the culmination of group play, the six group winners will advance to the knockout rounds in addition to two "wild card" teams -- one team from each conference with the best record in the group play but did not win its group. The eight teams will then play in a single-elimination format, which will start on Dec. 10. The semifinals and championship games will take place in Las Vegas on Dec. 14 and Dec. 17.

Results from NBA Cup games will count toward regular-season records and will ultimately have some impact on playoff seeding, but the NBA Cup winners are guaranteed nothing when the league's postseason begins.

The NBA Cup winners and the second-place team will split the prize money among their players. Last season, after winning the inaugural event, each Lakers player received $500,000, while the Pacers, the second-place team, received $200,000. The losing players of the semifinals each got $100,000, and the losing players of the quarterfinals each got $50,000. This year's prizes will be higher because of the latest collective bargaining agreement between the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association.

In addition to the financial incentive for players, there will also be a Most Valuable Player award for the NBA Cup and an all-tournament team.

Here are all the nationally televised games in the group play action of the NBA Cup for the 2024-25 season.

Tuesday, Nov. 12

New York Knicks at Philadelphia 76ers, 7:30 p.m., TNT

Dallas Mavericks at Golden State Warriors, 10 p.m., TNT

Friday, Nov. 15

Los Angeles Lakers at San Antonio Spurs, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors, 10 p.m., ESPN

Tuesday, Nov. 19

Cleveland Cavaliers at Boston Celtics, 7 p.m., TNT

Oklahoma City Thunder at San Antonio Spurs, 9:30 p.m., TNT

Friday, Nov. 22

Indiana Pacers at Milwaukee Bucks, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Dallas Mavericks at Denver Nuggets, 10 p.m., ESPN

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Milwaukee Bucks at Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m., TNT

Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix Suns, 10 p.m., TNT

Friday, Nov. 29

New York Knicks at Charlotte Hornets, 12 p.m., NBA TV

Cleveland Cavaliers at Atlanta Hawks, 2:30 p.m., NBA TV

New Orleans Pelicans at Memphis Grizzlies, 5 p.m., NBA TV

Los Angeles Clippers at Minnesota Timberwolves, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Lakers, 10 p.m., ESPN

Tuesday, Dec. 3

Orlando Magic at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m., TNT

Golden State Warriors at Denver Nuggets, 10 p.m., TNT

To see the complete 2024 NBA Cup group play schedule, click here.

Looking for more NBA coverage? John Gonzalez, Bill Reiter, Ashley Nicole Moss and special guests dive deep into the league's biggest storylines daily on the Beyond the Arc podcast.