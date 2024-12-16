Nuggets center Nikola Jokic consistently finishes as the top NBA DFS scorer, and he is the most expensive option from Monday's NBA DFS player pool. Jokic leads the league in points (629), assists (195) and triple-doubles (nine), while ranking eighth in rebounds (265). He has scored more than 70 Fantasy points in three of his last four games, but he had just 16 points, seven rebounds and two assists against the Clippers last Friday. Building a winning NBA DFS strategy often starts with deciding if you should tie up a large portion of your salary with Jokic.

Some other stars in action on Monday night include Clippers guard James Harden and Pistons guard Cade Cunningham. Which players should you add to your NBA DFS lineups on Monday? Before making any NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

Top NBA DFS picks Monday, December 16

For Monday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Raptors center Jakob Poeltl, who is listed at $7,300 on DraftKings and $7,800 on FanDuel. Poeltl is on track for the best season of his career, averaging 15.9 points and 11.3 rebounds per game. He has finished in double figures in six straight games, posting four double-doubles during that stretch.

Poeltl has also become an excellent passer in recent weeks, finishing with at least two assists in five straight games. The 29-year-old came off the bench against Miami last Thursday due to back spasms, but he still scored 16 points. He had the whole weekend off to rest and recover, so McClure is high on Poeltl in NBA DFS contests on Monday.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Heat center Bam Adebayo ($8,200 on DraftKings and $8,300 on FanDuel). Miami is riding a four-game winning streak following its 114-104 win over Toronto last week, and Adebayo has played a key role in that hot stretch. He posted a double-double in all four of those games, finishing with 21 points, 16 rebounds and five assists against the Raptors.

Adebayo has dished out at least five assists in every game during his double-double streak, adding DFS value. Additionally, he has seven double-doubles and one triple-double in his last 10 games, averaging 16.1 points, 11.5 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.0 steals per game. Building a winning NBA DFS lineup is all about finding versatile superstars, and Adebayo checks every box right now. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Monday, December 16

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Monday?