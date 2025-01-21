The NBA trade deadline is on Feb. 6, so between now and then there will be no shortage of rumors to keep us entertained. We've already seen a few trades go through, as the Brooklyn Nets jettisoned both Dennis Schroder and Dorian Finney-Smith in exchange for draft capital from the Warriors and Lakers, respectively. But those won't be the only moves made before the deadline as contenders try to find missing pieces, and rebuilding teams look to become sellers in hopes of adding draft picks and/or younger players.

The biggest trade narrative that we'll be watching is Jimmy Butler's situation in Miami. Trading Butler is going to be difficult because of his contract, but also due to his age and injury history. There hasn't been much traction yet on that front, but that doesn't mean teams aren't working the phones to try and get something done. Butler aside, here's the latest intel from around the league as trade season is in full swing.

Bradley Beal could waive no-trade clause for right team

Beal's time in Phoenix may be coming to an end, if he wants it to. There have been rumors bubbling about the Suns trying to trade Beal, ideally in hopes of landing Butler, but the wrench keeping that trade from happening is that Beal has a full no-trade clause. The Suns have to get Beal's approval before making any trade involving him, but according to The Athletic's Fred Katz, Beal might consider doing so for the right situation. The Suns have not approached Beal about a trade, as he's said on multiple occasions, but Katz is reporting that Beal would consider waiving his no-trade clause if the right situation came along, which would ideally be in another winning situation.

The Heat have said that if they were to trade Butler they would want players who can contribute to winning right now, and Beal fits that criteria. But Katz is reporting that Beal isn't of interest to the Heat because of his no-trade clause, making it difficult to trade him down the line if they want to. A third team would all but certainly need to be involved for the Suns to land Butler, which is easier said than done. The Milwaukee Bucks have been mentioned as a potential third team to help facilitate Butler moving to Phoenix, but that doesn't mean it will happen.

Latest on Suns' Jusuf Nurkic

Beal's status with the Suns overshadowed the fact that Nurkic also got demoted from the starting lineup at the same time in favor of Mason Plumlee. Phoenix traded for Nick Richards last week and further pushed Nurkic down the totem pole, and now it looks like the team's looking to trade the big man, per Katz. Similarly to Beal, though, finding a team willing to take on Nurkic is going to be difficult, especially as he's now a fourth-string big man making $37.4 million between this year and next. Between declined production and an expensive contract, it might be unlikely that Phoenix finds a home for Nurkic before the deadline. If he does remain on the roster past Feb. 6, he'll likely be a trade candidate in the offseason when he's on an expiring contract for next season.

Is Kyle Kuzma ready to be traded now?

One of the bigger stories immediately after the trade deadline last season was Kyle Kuzma announcing that he rejected a trade that would've sent him to the Dallas Mavericks. Kuzma revealed that information to The Athletic's Josh Robbins, in which he said Wizards president Michael Winger presented him with the trade offer. Kuzma said he turned it down in part because he didn't view the Mavericks as a championship contender. Cut to a few months after that, and the Mavericks made it to the NBA Finals.

Now, though, as another trade deadline approaches, Kuzma's name is being mentioned yet again, and he might be changing his tune on wanting to stay in D.C.

"We'll see how it goes," Kuzma said via The Athletic. "I don't know. I didn't think last year was the right time after signing the deal. That was kind of more of a last-year thing. I haven't had conversations [with Wizards management]. I haven't even talked about the deadline, haven't talked about being traded. So, this is really the first time I'm really talking about it."

While Kuzma isn't saying he's completely open to a trade, he's also not closing the door on it. And given the fact that he seems to have some input on if he's traded or not based on his description of last season's potential trade, he appears to be more open of the idea if the Wizards are looking to shop him. Kuzma's stock certainly isn't as high as it was a season ago, but he's a quality two-way player who has already shown he can be a valuable piece on a championship team.