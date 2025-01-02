De'Aaron Fox trade rumors have been swirling for a while, but the Sacramento Kings guard has not asked out, according to The Athletic's Sam Amick. Potential trade partners are reportedly under the impression that he'll more likely be on the market in the offseason than before the deadline.

Increasingly, though, Fox's long-term future in Sacramento is in question. Fox's agent, Rich Paul, met with Kings execs Monte McNair and Wes Wilcox two weeks ago to discuss the direction of the team. The Kings fired coach Mike Brown last Friday, and they have not held a press conference to explain the decision. Fox has denied that he played a role in Brown's firing, but speculation persists. As The Athletic put it, the "writing is still on the wall, only in bigger and bolder letters now."

Brown, by the way, believes that "Fox had nothing to do with the decision" and that the "driving force" behind it was owner Vivek Ranadive, per The Athletic.

After a 113-107 win against the Joel Embiid-less Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, Sacramento is 2-1 under interim coach Doug Christie and 15-19 on the season. Ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline, the Kings are reportedly buyers: Rather than moving Fox and taking a step back, they want to improve the roster around him. According to The Athletic, they've had "extensive talks" with the Brooklyn Nets about 28-year-old forward Cam Johnson, who is having a career year. Previously, they've been linked to the Washington Wizards' Jonas Valanciunas and Kyle Kuzma, the Portland Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant and the Utah Jazz's John Collins.

Fox, 27, is averaging 26.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.2 assists this season, but he is unlikely to be eligible for a supermax extension in the summer, as he does not appear to be in line for an All-NBA berth. He is in Year 4 of his five-year rookie extension, and he's owed $37.1 million in 2025-26. At the moment, it sounds like Sacramento, which is 12th in the West and two games back of the final play-in spot, wants to try to salvage this season and then figure out where things stand with Fox. The situation seems shaky now, but things change quickly in the NBA.

The Athletic reported that the Orlando Magic are "contemplating a pursuit" of Fox, the Houston Rockets are "intrigued by the idea" of acquiring him and there's more noise about the San Antonio Spurs' interest in him than any other team's. It also mentioned the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers as potential suitors. This is in the context of Fox potentially becoming available after this season ends, as Fox has not requested a trade. But again, things can change quickly in the NBA.