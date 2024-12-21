The Sacramento Kings are currently below the Play-In line at 13-15 -- one of just four Western Conference teams with a sub-.500 record -- entering play on Saturday. Their hopes were certainly higher than this after signing DeMar DeRozan this summer to pair with All-Stars De'Aaron Fox and Domantis Sabonis, but it just hasn't happened as the defense is still a soft spot and the 3-point shooting has cratered.

Worst of all, it sounds like Fox is starting to get antsy as the Kings have, according to The Athletic, "entered the danger zone regarding the uncertain future of their franchise guard."

From Sam Amick and Anthony Slater, who report that Fox's agent, Rich Paul, was recently in Sacramento to discuss the long-term plan with the front office a gauge whether it satisfies Fox's ambition to compete annually at a high level moving forward:

While league sources say Fox has not asked for a trade, the former All-Star and his prominent agent are reading the room in Sacramento before deciding what comes next.

It's important to note that Fox declined a three-year, $165M extension from the Kings a few months back. His current contract concludes in the summer of 2026, meaning next season, the Kings, as it stands now, will be in the ever-precarious position of having to decide whether to trade their superstar or risk losing him for nothing.

The specter of that dilemma is building, particularly if the Kings can't improve their team by the trade deadline or simply start winning more with their current roster. The Athletic notes that rival teams are monitoring the Sacramento situation, and surely, if Fox hits the block, there would be a bevy of interested suitors.

One of these teams is the San Antonio Spurs, who are "positioning [themselves] to pursue the Houston native as a possible partner for Victor Wembanyama, should Fox become available."

What a pairing that would be. Fox just turned 27, and the Spurs can easily create enough cap space to sign him outright in the summer of 2026, when Wembanyama and Stephon Castle will both still be on their rookie deals.

That's called leverage. Trade him to us now, or watch him walk to us on his own. Again, the Spurs certainly won't be alone if and when the Fox trade heat actually turns up. He's in the midst of another stellar season as one of just four players averaging at least 26 points, six assists and five rebounds.