The Orlando Magic (1-0) look to carry their momentum from a 116-97 opening victory over the Miami Heat when they play the Brooklyn Nets (0-1) on Friday night. The Nets are coming off a 120-116 to the Hawks in which Brooklyn was outscored, 69-61, in the second half. The Magic used a 39-18 third quarter to pull away over Miami as Brooklyn will need a focused approach coming out of halftime to avoid a similar fate.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at the Kia Center in Orlando, Fla. Orlando is an 11.5-point favorite in the latest Magic vs. Nets odds, while the over/under is 215.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Nets vs. Magic spread: Magic -11.5

Nets vs. Magic over/under: 215.5 points

Nets vs. Magic money line: Magic -621, Nets +449

Why the Nets can cover

Cameron Thomas had one of the most dominant performances in the league during the opening week, scoring 36 points on Wednesday. The 23-year-old averaged a career-high 22.5 points per game in his third NBA season last year and showed off his range in the season opener. Thomas made 7 of 13 (53.8%) 3-pointers and shot 51.9% from the field. Jalen Wilson, a 6-foot-6 forward, added 16 points on Wednesday in his second NBA season. He's only scored more than 16 points once in his career. and WIlson could add depth in Brooklyn if he builds off the opening performance.

Ben Simmons, who has battled injuries throughout his seven-year career, showed promise with six points, five rebounds and eight assists over 24 minutes on Wednesday. Simmons is healthy to begin the season and if the Nets can receive contributions from the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, that could provide a significant boost. The Nets went 2-2 against the Magic last season and only lost one of the contests by double digits. Given their health to begin the season, the Nets can certainly stay within the spread on Friday.

Why the Magic can cover

The Magic opened the season with a 19-point victory over the Heat despite being 2-point underdogs. After having the best against-the-spread (ATS) record (55-34) in the NBA last season, Orlando is crushing the spread from the opening tip. Orlando went 22-6 ATS as the home favorite last season and returns a similar lineup, including its top six leading scorers. The Magic were one of the biggest surprises in the NBA last season, finishing 47-35 after going 34-48 the year before, but Orlando won't be sneaking up on teams this season.

The emergence of Paolo Banchero, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, is a significant reason for Orlando's improvement. He averaged 22.6 ppg last year in his second NBA season and if opening night is any indication, he'll be even better this year. The 21-year-old had 33 points and 11 rebounds in the season opener and will be a tough matchup for Brooklyn to try and contain.

How to make Nets vs. Magic picks

