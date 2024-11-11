The Brooklyn Nets will face off against the New Orleans Pelicans at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at the Smoothie King Center. New Orleans is 3-7 overall and 2-3 at home, while Brooklyn is 4-6 overall and 1-4 on the road. The Pelicans will be without several starters, including Zion Williamson, who will be sidelined indefinitely with a left hamstring strain. Williamson was averaging 22.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists this season.

The Nets are favored by 1.5 points in the latest Pelicans vs. Nets odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 211.5 points.

Pelicans vs. Nets spread: Pelicans +1.5

Pelicans vs. Nets over/under: 211.5 points

Pelicans vs. Nets money line: Pelicans: +103, Nets: -123

Why the Nets can cover

The Nets are headed into tonight's matchup after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under at 220.5, but even that wound up being too high. The Nets took a 105-100 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Cavaliers. Brooklyn was up 73-59 in the third quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Despite the defeat, the Nets will enter Monday's contest confident they can secure the victory. That's because Brooklyn is 8-3 in its last 11 meetings against the Pelicans. In addition, the Nets are 4-1 against the spread in their past five games on the road.

Why the Pelicans can cover

Meanwhile, the Pelicans' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their fourth straight loss. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 115-88 punch to the gut against the Magic. The game marked New Orleans' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

The Pelicans' defeat shouldn't obscure the performance of Brandon Boston Jr., who went 10 for 17 from the field en route to 26 points, six rebounds and two steals. Jose Alvarado also was effective in the defeat, finishing with 21 points, five assists and five rebounds. Alvarado has scored 18 or more points in each of his last three outings while knocking down 14 3-pointers during that stretch.

