The Phoenix Suns have acquired center Nick Richards from the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for guard Josh Okogie and three second-round picks, ESPN's Shams Charania reported Wednesday.

Richards, 27, is averaging 8.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 21 minutes per game this season. He could immediately step into a starting role for the Suns, who recently moved Jusuf Nurkic to the bench and then took him out of the rotation (and are reportedly trying to trade him).

Okogie, 26, is averaging 6.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.8 steals in 14 minutes per game.

