Nuggets' new uniforms have less powder blue, includes advertisement patch
The Denver Nuggets are the latest team to use the NBA's switch to Nike as reason to overhaul their jerseys.
Out is the dominance of powder blue, and in is a much darker navy. These are the Nuggets' new association and icon uniform sets, otherwise known as their home and away sets.
Denver also used this time to show off a new advertisement patch with Western Union that almost complements the jersey from a color scheme standpoint. The jerseys aren't wildly different from the previous set, but there are still two more alternate uniforms to unveil.
The pickax logo is featured prominently on the waist, and the powder blue still exists in a slight shading around the text on both jerseys. No drastic risks were taken, but that might have been intentional so they can do more with the two alternate sets.
The only disappointment here is there is there is no reference to the team's famous rainbow jerseys many years ago. However, there's still time for those to be used in a different jersey. The Nuggets might not have the best sets in the NBA, but these are far from bad. It'll be interesting to see what direction they go in with their alternates.
-
Report: NBA trying to reduce DNP-rest
The NBA wants fewer DNP-rests on national TV
-
10 historic forwards ahead of their time
A look at players who were great back in the day, but would excel in today's pace-and-space...
-
Okafor not asking for trade
Okafor is maintaining his professionalism with the Sixers
-
Knicks, Beasley agree to one-year deal
Beasley was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft and has been a career journeyman
-
McLemore out 12 weeks after foot surgery
Ben McLemore will likely miss the beginning of the NBA season after breaking his right foo...
-
Report: Dennis Smith signs with UA
Smith enjoyed a meteoric stock rise during summer league and will now be compensated as such...
Add a Comment