Nuggets' new uniforms have less powder blue, includes advertisement patch

The Denver Nuggets are the latest team to use the NBA's switch to Nike as reason to overhaul their jerseys.

Out is the dominance of powder blue, and in is a much darker navy. These are the Nuggets' new association and icon uniform sets, otherwise known as their home and away sets.

Denver also used this time to show off a new advertisement patch with Western Union that almost complements the jersey from a color scheme standpoint. The jerseys aren't wildly different from the previous set, but there are still two more alternate uniforms to unveil.

Side-by-side comparison of Nuggets' old and new white uniforms. pic.twitter.com/W8ON5jd4Fk — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) August 8, 2017

The pickax logo is featured prominently on the waist, and the powder blue still exists in a slight shading around the text on both jerseys. No drastic risks were taken, but that might have been intentional so they can do more with the two alternate sets.

The only disappointment here is there is there is no reference to the team's famous rainbow jerseys many years ago. However, there's still time for those to be used in a different jersey. The Nuggets might not have the best sets in the NBA, but these are far from bad. It'll be interesting to see what direction they go in with their alternates.