The Denver Nuggets (0-1) will wrap up their season-opening two-game homestand when they host the Los Angeles Clippers (0-1) on Saturday. Denver fell to Oklahoma City, 102-87, in a matchup between Western Conference contenders on Thursday night. Los Angeles took Phoenix to overtime in its opener, but the Suns escaped with a 116-113 win. These teams split their four meetings last year, with Denver winning its lone home game in that series.

Tipoff at Ball Arena in Denver is set for 5 p.m. ET. The SportsLine consensus lists Denver as an 8-point favorite in the latest Clippers vs. Nuggets odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 220.5.

Clippers vs. Nuggets spread: Denver -8

Clippers vs. Nuggets over/under: 220.5 points

Clippers vs. Nuggets money line: Denver -355, Los Angeles +280

LAC: The Clippers are 14-6 in their last 20 road games

DEN: The Nuggets are 5-0 in their last five home games against the Clippers

Why the Nuggets can cover

Denver struggled to get into a rhythm offensively against Oklahoma City on Thursday night, but its defense held the Thunder to just 42.6% shooting from the floor. The Nuggets are working several new pieces into their rotation, including Christian Braun's emergence in the starting lineup and Russell Westbrook's first season with the team. Westbrook had five rebounds and five assists in his Denver debut, but he shot just 2 of 10 from the floor.

Braun was the only player on the team who shot better than 50% on Thursday, while Nikola Jokic posted a triple-double with 16 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds. They are facing a Los Angeles team that is playing without star Kawhi Leonard (knee) and is coming off an overtime loss. Denver has covered the spread in seven of its last 10 Saturday home games, while the Clippers have only covered the spread three times in their last 10 outings.

Why the Clippers can cover

Los Angeles is coming off a strong performance in its season opener, nearly pulling off an upset over the Suns as a 4.5-point underdog. The Clippers led by nine points in the fourth quarter and had a chance to send the game to double overtime, but James Harden missed a free throw. Harden finished two assists shy of a triple-double, tallying 29 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists.

Center Ivica Zubac had 21 points, nine rebounds and three assists, while shooting guard Norman Powell added 17 points. Denver's 3-point shooting was a question mark coming into the season, and the Nuggets went just 7 of 38 from downtown on Thursday. They have only covered the spread three times in their last 10 games overall, while the Clippers have covered in four of their last five games in October.

